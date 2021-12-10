At least 49 migrants, mostly Central American, among them children, died this Thursday and another 58 were injured, after the truck in which they were traveling overturned on a highway in Chiapas, authorities reported.

The head of the state’s Civil Protection, Luis Manuel García, said that survivors reported that the truck body fell off when the vehicle took a curve at speeding.

The accident took place on the Belisario Domínguez bridge, in the municipality of Chiapa de Corzo.

We recommend: Mexico exceeds 228,000 arrests of migrants and 82,000 deportations in 2021

García, who spoke to various media outlets, said that among the injured there are three seriously and 37 with minor injuries. The official did not specify the number of minors who died in the accident.

The injured were sent to various state hospitals, he added.

In his social networks, the governor of Chiapas, the morenista Rutilio Escandón, indicated that he instructed to give aid to the migrant victims and that it will be determined who was responsible for the event.

My solidarity with the victims of the traffic accident that occurred on the Chiapa de Corzo-Tuxtla Gtz section. I have instructed to give prompt attention and assistance to the injured. Responsibilities will be determined according to the law. – Rutilio Escandón (@RutilioEscandon) December 9, 2021

With information from Reuters

Follow us on Google News to stay always informed