DACA, Bangladesh (AP) – At least 39 people were killed and 72 injured in a large fire that swept through a ferry in southern Bangladesh, according to authorities. Some passengers jumped overboard and swam to shore.

The fire started around 3 a.m. Friday on the MV Avijan-10, which was carrying 800 passengers, in the Jhalokati district on the Sungandha river, they said.

Fire chief Kamal Uddin Bhuiyan, who was leading the rescue operation, said the fire could have started in the engine room. Fifteen fire trucks took almost two hours to bring the flames under control.

The ferry was moved to shore after putting out the fire and fire trucks spent an additional eight hours cooling the wreckage, he added.

The ship was sailing from Dhaka, the capital, to Barguna, about 250 kilometers (155 miles) to the south. It was crowded because many people were returning home to spend the weekend with friends and family, said fire chief Fazlul Haque.

Rescuers recovered 39 bodies. The 72 injured passengers were hospitalized, including seven with severe burns who were taken to a hospital in Dhaka in critical condition.

As fire spread through the overloaded ferry, many passengers jumped into the river to escape the flames.

“I was sleeping on deck and I was awakened by screaming and a loud noise. To my bewilderment, I saw black smoke billowing from the rear of the shuttle. I jumped into the frozen water of the river in the thick fog like many other passengers and swam to shore, ”Anisur Rahman, a survivor, told reporters.

The government formed two committees to investigate the fire and ordered them to report their findings within three days.

Ferry accidents are common in Bangladesh, and are often attributed to overcrowding and lax regulation in the country, which has some 130 rivers. Ships are crucial means of transportation, especially in the south and northeast of the country.

In April 25 people were killed after a ferry collided with another ship and sank off the Bangladeshi capital.