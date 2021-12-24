At least 37 people were killed and 100 injured on Friday when a ferry carrying hundreds of passengers caught fire in southern Bangladesh, police said.

The accident occurred early in the morning near the rural municipality of Jhalokati, some 250 kilometers south of the capital Dhaka. About 500 people were on board the ship.

The “Obhijan 10”, a three-deck ferry, “caught fire in the middle of the river,” local police chief Moinul Islam told AFP.

“We have recovered 37 bodies. The death toll may rise. Most died in the fire and others drowned after jumping into the river,” he added.

This police officer indicated that the flames originated in the engine room and spread throughout the ship, full of people returning home from Dhaka.

“We have sent about 100 people with burn injuries to hospitals in Barisal,” he said.

The fire started around 3:00 a.m. local time (9:00 p.m. GMT) and spread rapidly, witnesses said.

“We slept on the lower deck. All the passengers slept. My nine-year-old grandson, Nayeem, was with me, he jumped into the river. I don’t know if he was saved,” said a lady.

Other passengers claimed that flames had been seen in the engine room since the ferry left the port of Sadarghat, Dhaka, at around 9:00 pm on Thursday.

“When the fire spread people began to run. Many passengers could not get out of the cabins where they slept. Many jumped into the river,” explained a survivor hospitalized in Barisal hospital.

– Loss history –

This is the latest in a series of similar incidents in this area located in the Ganges Delta, where numerous river courses intersect.

Experts from this South Asian country of 170 million people blame poor maintenance, poor safety standards and overloading for these accidents.

In August, the collision of a ferry with a cargo ship carrying sand caused at least 21 deaths in a lake in the east of the country. These types of boats sail with a large part of their hull submerged and are not very visible if the weather conditions are not good.

The ferry carrying about 60 passengers struck the steel strave of the cargo ship. Underwater divers had to search for the bodies in the swampy waters of the lake.

In April and May there were two other accidents that killed 54 people. And in June 2020, at least 32 were killed in a collision between two ferries in Dhaka.

One of the most serious disasters occurred in February 2015, with 78 deaths in the collision between a crowded ferry and a cargo ship.

Fires are a common source of tragedies in the country. In July, 52 people were killed in a fire at a food and drink factory in Rupganj, an industrial center on the outskirts of Dhaka.

In February 2019, at least 70 people perished when flames ripped through an apartment block in Dhaka where chemicals were illegally stored.

