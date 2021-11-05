KOTA BATU, Indonesia (AP) – Floods triggered by torrential rains on Indonesia’s main island, Java, have killed at least two people, while eight others are reported missing, authorities said Friday.

The National Disaster Mitigation Agency said rivers on the slopes of Mount Arjuno overflowed on Thursday and their muddy waters flooded five villages in Kota Batu, a city in East Java province.

According to the agency, 15 people were dragged away and five rescued later.

Rescuers recovered a body near the Brantas river basin late Thursday and another body early Friday, agency spokesman Abdul Muhari said in a statement. They are still looking for 8 people, he added.

Agency chief Ganip Warsito said heavy rains are expected to continue and increase through February, in part due to the La Niña weather pattern.

Rescue efforts were hampered because the roads were covered with mud and debris.

Photos and videos released by the agency showed a damaged bridge, and cars and houses covered in dense mud.

Authorities continued to collect information on the damage and possible victims, Warsito said.

Seasonal rains frequently cause flooding and landslides in Indonesia, an archipelago of 17,000 islands where millions of people live in mountainous areas or near fertile floodplains.