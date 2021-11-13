A survey released Thursday by the Pew Research Center revealed that roughly 16% of Americans have invested, traded, or used some form of cryptocurrency. The figure rises to 31% for people between the ages of 18 and 29, and even 43% for men of the same age group. Black, Hispanic and Asian participants in the study were also more likely to have invested in cryptocurrencies than those who identified as white. There appears to be no income disparity.

Andrew Perrin, an analyst at the center, said:

“Now we see that a large part of the American public has heard at least a little bit about cryptocurrencies. It was surprising to see how there are demographic differences in the knowledge and use of cryptocurrencies.”

The survey sample consisted of 10,371 adults selected from the center’s American Trends Panel. The panel is recruited through a national random sampling of addresses, and then weighted by a number of factors such as ethnicity, political party, gender, and education.

Panel members were also asked if they had heard of cryptocurrencies. Almost a quarter of those surveyed (24%) said they had heard a lot about cryptocurrencies, while almost two-thirds (62%) said they had heard something. About an eighth (13%) had not heard of cryptocurrencies. In the crosstabs for this question there are also some variations by race, gender, age, and income.

Asian Americans are the most likely (43%) to say they know a lot about cryptocurrencies. Only between 25% and 29% of all other ethnic groups reported having a lot of knowledge about cryptocurrencies. While investment rates in cryptocurrencies did not vary based on income levels, the rate of respondents who claimed to have a high knowledge of the matter increased in proportion to income. As with cryptocurrency investment rates, there is a strong correlation between youth and being male when it comes to reported cryptocurrency knowledge.

In 2015, the center conducted a survey asking similar (though not exactly identical) questions about Bitcoin (BTC), rather than cryptocurrencies in general. On that occasion, the results were very different. Only 1% of those surveyed said they had invested in Bitcoin, and only 48% had heard of Bitcoin at all. Respondents who had heard of Bitcoin were leaning towards white men, with college education and high income.

