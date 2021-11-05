With each passing day the hope that the COVID-19 finish, it seems to be a reality, and is that for the first time several countries approved the use of a pill as a treatment against SARS-CoV-2.

This is Molnupiravir, an experimental drug that will be applied to patients aged 60 or over, or if a younger patient has factors that may aggravate the disease (heart disease, respiratory ailments, etc.).

The administration of the pill, ensures the UK Medicines Regulatory Agency (MHRA, for its acronym in English), is safe and effective since it has been subjected to rigorous trials in patients with this disease.

It is “safe and effective” to treat COVID-19

Photo: Unsplash

The results of the studies show a 50% reduction in deaths in adults with mild and moderate symptoms, this does not even close the effectiveness of vaccines, but it is certainly a great opportunity to treat COVID-19.

“It is the first antiviral in the world to be approved for this disease and it can be taken orally instead of intravenously” June Raine, Executive Director of the MHRA

The European Union also joined the approval of the drug, which they mention is more effective when taken during the early stages of infection, so they recommend its use as soon as possible after a positive result in a test of COVID-19.

Merck is the first company to report the results of a trial of a pill to treat COVID-19But other companies are working on similar treatments, such as Pfizer in the United States and Roche in Switzerland.

This news gives us hope that the pandemic will finally end, since treatment such as pills is something much easier to transport, store and distribute. Let’s just hope that soon it reaches this side of the world to diminish