With Christmas just around the corner, it is normal that much of our energies are focused on planning the final details of Christmas Eve dinner and getting last minute gifts. But we must also think about the significant number of people we will greet from a distance. WhatsApp is the communication channel par excellence on these dates And, although it may not seem like it, to wish congratulations to our family, friends and acquaintances takes time; that is why it is important to be prepared and not wait for magic solutions.

As the years go by, it is less and less frequent that the networks collapse at midnight and we run out of WhatsApp at the least opportune moment. However, it is a reality that many do not want to be at that precise moment with their mobile in their hand, sending or answering messages at full speed. For this reason, it is quite common that many applications reappear on the scene each end of the year that offer us to take over the task in an automated way. But beware, solutions of this type force us to making concessions about our privacy that are far from good.

It is not necessary to delve into names to find apps like the ones we mentioned. These days we have seen countless articles —especially in media that are not usually related to technology and the Internet— where it is indicated how to schedule messages on WhatsApp for Christmas night. The idea is not bad, since we could save time and effort by not having to send the greetings on time, nor would we forget any important recipient. The problem is that these types of apps, no matter how well intentioned they are, require a brutal amount of permissions to run on a smartphone; And that’s never a comforting thing because we don’t know if we can be exposed to malware or some other security threat.

Set aside time for WhatsApp this Christmas, but don’t expose your data unnecessarily

The apps to schedule the sending of messages on WhatsApp and other messaging platforms are available on both Android and iOS. However, the catalog is much more abundant on Google’s mobile OS; Yes we seek “schedule WhatsApp messages” In the Play Store we will find all kinds of options for this task.

But if we access any of them and review the permissions they need to send messages through WhatsApp, we find a really alarming breakdown. Although there may be small variations between one application and another, we will see that they can:

Read our contacts;

Access our location;

Send SMS;

Make phone calls directly;

Read the identity and status of the mobile;

Read, modify or delete the contents of the storage (this includes photos, videos and other files);

View network connections;

Receive data from the internet;

Get full access to the network;

Deactivate the screen lock;

Prevent the device from going to sleep;

Run in the background.

It is clear that these are not the only applications that require many permissions to run. But we are talking about leave the doors wide open to our devices (and our data), simply for Christmas messages on WhatsApp.

Logically everyone has the right and freedom to install whatever they want on their smartphone. But we must understand that no need to compromise our privacy for the simple reason of sending automated messages at the exact time of the Christmas toast. At the end of the day, if you send a WhatsApp of congratulations and good wishes on December 24 in the afternoon, or December 25 in the morning, the intention will be worth the same.