ASUS Republic Of Gamers (ROG) Announces An Arsenal Of Notebooks With The Latest Technologies At CES 2022

ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) has announced a wide variety of Gaming devices at the launch event CES 2022 ROG: The Rise of Gamers. ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) will go live in 2022 with a new operating system, new CPUs from Intel and AMD, as well as different form factors, some updated and some completely new. In the Zephyrus Duo 16, Zephyrus G14 and Strix series, these developments enhance a set of products that are already world renowned, while the new Flow Z13 Gaming Tablet brings a new level of portability and versatility for PC gaming. ROG also announced a new update to the free ROG Citadel XV digital experience, where all new products are available for gamers to explore.

ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 (2022)

The ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 reaches new levels of innovation in dual-screen notebooks. ROG ScreenPad Plus integrates a second screen to increase productivity and offer additional space for streaming content during gameplay and even to control different options in compatible games like Dying Light 2. This new version of ScreenPad Plus lifts and slides back to Bring the second screen closer to the main screen while the laptop is being opened, thanks to a new 4-way hinge design. This reduces the distance between the two panels compared to the previous generation, delivering a fully immersive and virtually bezel-less experience. This Windows 11 laptop is powered by an AMD Ryzen 6980HX processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics, cooled by an improved liquid metal compound, Conductonaut Extreme, which reduces the processor temperature by up to 15 ° C compared to traditional thermal pastes. The additional air intake created by the AAS Plus 2.0 system that lifts the second screen offers up to 30% greater airflow over the fans, allowing these high-performance components to stay cool for better sustained performance in games and creative applications. . A MUX switch allows the laptop to reach its maximum level of performance in competitive scenarios, achieving high levels of FPS without problem thanks to a performance increase of up to 9%.

The ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 offers 2 totally new and innovative options of panels for the main screen, both compatible with Dolby Vision. The first is a ROG Nebula HDR mini LED display with 512 lighting control zones, capable of reaching up to 1,100 nits of maximum brightness, providing high levels of contrast and color. This panel with QHD resolution and 16:10 aspect ratio has a refresh rate of 165Hz and is certified VES DisplayHDR 1000, with a contrast ratio of 100,000: 1. Nebula HDR is the ideal screen to enjoy the best experience in video games and movies with HDR. The second panel, developed in conjunction with BOE, is a new ROG exclusive screen called the Dual Specification panel, which is capable of toggling between 4K 120Hz and Full HD 240Hz settings, allowing gamers to prioritize resolution or refresh rate based on the title they are running. Pixel Acceleration technology ensures fast image upscaling in Full HD mode, to reproduce clear images at competitive frame rates. This device also features ROG NumberPad technology in the touchpad, a keyboard with 1.7mm of travel and RGB per key, six speakers with dual force-canceling woofers, Dolby Atmos, high-resolution audio, and two-way noise cancellation with AI to round out ROG’s flagship for 2022. Despite all this technology and two displays, the 2022 Zephyrus Duo 16 takes up less space than the previous generation and fits a 16-inch display in a traditional-sized laptop chassis 15 ”.

ROG Zephyrus G14 2022

The ROG Zephyrus G14 is a gamer notebook that this 2022 releases a series of improvements. This laptop features Windows 11, an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS processor, and AMD Radeon RX 6800S Mobile graphics with MUX switch to achieve the highest frame rates. ROG Intelligent Cooling with Liquid Metal and custom vapor chamber ensures excellent sustained performance for these high-end components, while DDR5 RAM and up to a 1TB SSD enable responsive multitasking and fluid gameplay. Designed to deliver premium power in an ultra-portable package, the G14 is available in Eclipse Gray or Moonlight White, with the ROG logo etched into a reflective, holographic-finished metal plate, made to turn heads. The lid is also covered with 14,969 precision-cut CNC holes under which 1,449 mini LEDs are found that make up the now AniMe Matrix display – more than on last year’s model, creating new animation possibilities. that personalize the look of the laptop.

The G14 is also one of the first laptops from ASUS Republic of Gamers to feature ROG’s new Nebula display, offering 120Hz in QHD resolution with 500 nits of peak brightness, 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut, and a 3ms response time, also features Dolby Vision and Adaptive-Sync technologies, and is Pantone validated for an accurate color experience that minimizes stuttering and tearing. The screen has been enlarged to a 16:10 aspect ratio, increasing screen space without sacrificing portability, as its small bezels offer a 91% screen-to-body ratio. Dolby Atmos technology, an AI bidirectional noise-canceling 3D microphone array, and ultra-fast WiFi 6E round out this portable powerhouse.

ROG Strix Scar and Strix G

The new ROG Strix SCAR is designed with eSports enthusiasts in mind, powered by top-notch components, Windows 11 Pro, a high-update display, and ROG Intelligent Cooling with Liquid Metal Conductonaut Extreme. Sporting an Intel Core i9-12900H processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics, the Strix SCAR is designed for demanding games. A MUX switch ensures top-notch GPU performance, PCIe 4.0 x4 storage increases blazing-fast load times, and DDR5 4800MHz RAM provides plenty of high-speed memory for multitasking.

The Strix SCAR is available in 15-inch and 17-inch models. The 15 ”version offers three IPS-level screen options: QHD 240Hz, Full HD 300Hz and QHD 165Hz. The 17 ”SCAR offers QHD 240Hz or Full HD 360Hz options. All Strix SCAR models support Dolby Vision HDR for full-spectrum imaging, along with Adaptive-Sync, providing image quality without tearing or stuttering. A 3ms response time ensures clear movement so players can make decisions with a high level of precision in the midst of frenzied firefights. The larger touchpad ensures detailed control of precision movements when not using a traditional mouse. The sporty dot matrix styling design, Aura Sync-compatible per-key RGB lighting on the keyboard and lightbar, and customizable Armor Caps ensure gamers can show off their personal style.

The new ROG Strix G15 and G17 are powered by an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics for high-end power. The G15 offers Full HD 300Hz and QHD 165Hz display options, while the G17 has Full HD 360Hz and QHD 240hz settings for competitive gaming. All Strix G models are Dolby Vision compatible and their displays come with 3ms response times and Adaptive-Sync. The Strix G will also be available in Eclipse Gray, as well as two neon color options – Volt Green and Electro Punk – that will stand out from the crowd. All Strix models are equipped with a four-speaker design and Dolby Atmos spatial sound, bringing soundstages to life with immersive, crisp and lifelike realism in the heat of battle. Bi-directional noise cancellation with AI filters out background noise for incoming and outgoing communications, so everyone’s voice is heard loud and clear.

Additionally, Strix models come with a 90 Wh battery, which incorporates optional 100W charging via USB Type-C for use on the go. WiFi 6E and 2.5G LAN technologies provide state-of-the-art connectivity for minimal lag on wired and compatible wireless networks.

ROG Flow Z13 and XG Mobile

The ROG Flow Z13 extends the compact Flow series with the world’s most powerful gaming tablet we’ve seen so far. With Windows 11, up to an Intel Core i9-12900H CPU, up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics, and 5200MHz LPDDR5 memory, this tablet packs a lot of gaming power in a slim and light chassis. These specs are bolstered by 1TB of PCIe SSD storage, a MUX switch, custom vapor chamber cooling, and fast charging via USB Type-C. The Flow Z13 has two panel options: a 4K 60Hz display with 85% DCI-P3 coverage, or a 120Hz Full HD display with 100% sRGB coverage. Both displays feature a 16:10 aspect ratio with Corning Gorilla Glass protection on the touchscreen, Adaptive-Sync, 500 nits of maximum brightness, and Pantone validation for accurate colors. Both Flow Z13 models feature Dolby Vision.

The Z13 allows you to play in several ways, either with the traditional mouse (using the keyboard on the included screen cover), with touch input or external controls. Since the tablet form factor includes all the powerful components behind the screen, rather than under the keyboard, ROG’s smart cooling solution gets plenty of fresh air for sustained high performance. The Flow Z13 has a retro-futuristic design inspired by the 20th century space race, but embracing ROG’s vision for the future of gaming: maximum portability. A CNC-milled window on the rear of the chassis allows you to look directly at the machine’s motherboard, and the chassis is covered in a spaceship-inspired finish. The built-in stand can be opened up to 170 degrees for optimal use in almost any setting.

