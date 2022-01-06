ASUS REPUBLIC OF GAMERS Introduces New ROG SWIFT and ROG SWIFT IPS 360 HZ OLED Monitors

OLED ROG SWIFT the world’s first 42 ″ OLED gaming monitor

Today’s premium laptops, smartphones, and televisions use organic light-emitting diode or OLED displays, and it’s easy to see why. Unlike traditional liquid crystal displays (LCDs), which use an always-on backlight, OLED panels can control the brightness of each individual pixel. This technology creates near infinite contrast for an image that jumps directly off the screen, especially in high dynamic range (HDR) content. Unfortunately, currently available OLED displays and televisions do not fully meet the needs of PC gamers. Now, ROG fills that gap with the new ROG Swift OLED series. These premium displays build on a gaming monitor experience to offer gamers the benefits of OLED panels in a display ready for fast-paced, immersive action.

The 42 “ROG Swift OLED PG42UQ, the world’s first 42” OLED gaming monitor, and the 48 “ROG Swift PG48UQ feature expansive displays that will represent the worlds of gaming in incredible detail with their 4K resolution. Not only do they offer deep inky blacks and dazzling reflections, they also deliver true 10-bit colors, covering 98% of the DCI-P3 wide color gamut for vibrant, lifelike images. They’re also color-accurate, as they’re factory-calibrated to achieve a ΔE of less than 2. Whether you’re playing the latest game or enjoying a movie, your favorite content will be experienced just as its creator intended.

The glossy surfaces of typical OLED TVs can add to their showroom appeal, but their reflective surfaces can be distracting when used as desktop monitors. ROG Swift OLED monitors feature a micro-texture coating that shows less glare than other options. This enables these displays to deliver more accurate colors and fewer screen distractions in the heat of battle, creating a better viewing experience.

Premium cooling for long-term performance

One design challenge with OLED panels is heat dissipation. Since excessive heat can affect the life of the product, it is not uncommon for television manufacturers to limit brightness levels to keep operating temperatures around 60 ° C. ASUS draws on extensive experience with cooling motherboards, graphics cards and laptops to design a custom cooling solution for the ROG Swift OLED series. A large custom heat sink and carefully planned indoor airflow design maximize heat exchange to keep operating temperatures below 50 ° C. That thermal headroom allows these monitors to deliver a maximum brightness of 900 nits, while limiting wear and tear for reliable long-term performance.

Next Generation HDMI 2.1 Connectivity

Many enthusiasts have games that they prefer to play on PC and games that they prefer to play on a console, so ASUS provides ROG Swift OLED displays with a pair of HDMI 2.1 ports in addition to two HDMI 2.0 ports, a DisplayPort 1.4 connector, and a USB. center. However, unlike most HDMI 2.1 monitors, ROG Swift OLED displays use Fixed Rate Link (FRL) technology to unlock the full 48Gbps bandwidth of the new HDMI specification. That means you can play at 4K and 120Hz on the latest game consoles, all without chroma subsampling blurring the picture.

For many, however, it is the speed of a screen that determines its value as a gaming monitor. ROG Swift OLED displays deliver smooth, fluid animation without screen tearing through their 120Hz refresh rate, variable refresh rate technology, and automatic low latency modes. Its surprisingly low 0.1ms response time gives you a sharp view of the game without motion blur. Together, these technologies make ROG Swift OLED monitors perfect for fast-paced gaming.

THE ROG SWIFT 360HZ PG27AQN OFFERS 360HZ GAMING AND EXTREMELY LOW RESPONSE TIMES ON A 1440P DISPLAY

In 2021, ROG broke the boundaries with the world’s first 360Hz display. Now ASUS TAKES this esports-focused display technology to a larger screen with higher resolution. The ROG Swift 360Hz PG27AQN features a 27 ”screen with a 2560×1440 resolution and the same 360Hz refresh rate that made its predecessor the official screen in last year’s DOTA 2 The International championship.

Competitive gamers already know the benefits of playing with very high refresh rates. The PG27AQN, like the ROG Swift 360Hz PG259QN before it, draws new frames six times faster than conventional 60Hz monitors, giving gamers a moment-to-moment advantage as they battle for victory in scenarios where milliseconds separate winners from the aspirants.

In the past, enthusiasts could only hit frame rates high enough to take advantage of such high refresh rates with optimized settings and low resolutions. Today’s high-end graphics cards offer so much raw power that gamers can take advantage of a 360Hz refresh rate in many esports games even when playing 1440p. The PG27AQN gives gamers the power to play with ultra-smooth animation and a finely detailed image.

Building the fastest screen in the world

The PG27AQN’s refresh rate and QHD resolution would be enough to set it to a level of its own. Three key innovations in your liquid crystal display technology give you the fastest response time of any monitor we’ve ever made. ASUS calls this trio of innovations ultra-fast IPS technology. It is designed to crush motion blur and give gamers unprecedented clarity even on the fast-paced battlefields of today’s sports competitions.

To reduce response times, ASUS has had to optimize the very structure of the screen. Simply put, in an LCD panel, light from the backlight passes through a series of liquid crystals and an RGB filter to create each image on the screen. To control how much light enters the red, green, and blue filters for each pixel, voltage is applied to change the orientation of the individual liquid crystals. Turned in one direction, the crystals block the light and the pixel is black. After another, the crystals let all the light through and the pixel is white. When a pixel needs to change color, liquid crystals twist to allow more or less light to pass through each element of the RGB filter. The amount of time it takes for liquid crystals to rotate from one position to another determines the response time of the LCD panel.

For the ROG Swift PG27AQN, ASUS introduces a new type of liquid crystal that offers higher birefringence and lower viscosity so they can rotate quickly and allow space for light to pass through. They have also changed the orientation of the liquid crystals to improve efficiency. Previously, they were aligned parallel to the surface of the polarizer, so the response time for the entire screen to change from black to white was slower. With this new arrangement, liquid crystals take less time to rotate compared to those found in normal panels.

Lastly, they integrated a double-layer voltage controller into the display. Conventional displays only use a single layer voltage driver to twist liquid crystals from the upper left corner to the lower right corner. With the new double layer voltage controller design, the liquid crystals are twisted from the upper left and lower right corners simultaneously to obtain a more uniform and uniform image.

Locate and banish latency

Many gamers have experienced the pain of playing with high ping or the lag inherent in network communications. But ASUS PCs are also a potentially damaging source of latency. For many years, esports teams required specialized equipment, expensive cameras, and considerable time to measure, diagnose, and minimize end-to-end latency of their members’ teams.

But we are simplifying things. Owners of the ROG Swift 360Hz PG27AQN can use the built-in NVIDIA reflex analyzer to quickly check end-to-end latency. All you need is a compatible mouse attached to the monitor and a quick trip to on-screen display. Thanks to this convenient tool, gamers can observe latency in real time, allowing them to ensure that their rigs are not preventing them from reacting to the action as quickly as their reflexes allow.

The smooth and clear movement of this innovative display will appeal to a wide range of enthusiasts, which is why we rounded out your kit with a set of specs that make it ideal for any game.

The PG27AQN is an NVIDIA G-SYNC display that offers super smooth visuals and faster response with variable overdrive, perfect for competitive gaming. The NVIDIA G-SYNC processor offers an incredible experience without tearing, stuttering or input lag. This variable refresh rate technology syncs the screen refresh rate with the GPU for a smooth, tear-free gaming experience, all without the latency introduced by traditional Vsync.

Extensive connectivity and convenient features make the PG27AQN a breeze to set up. It offers a trio of HDMI 2.0 ports and a DisplayPort 1.4 connector. A cable management channel built into the bracket allows you to store cables out of sight. And an integrated USB hub makes it easy to connect your favorite peripherals to your PC while keeping your desk surface clutter-free.

Share it with your friends