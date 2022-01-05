Asus introduces its new entry-level and high-end gaming laptops with the latest from Intel, AMD and Nvidia with up to the RTX 3080 Ti. And beware, all models have the new DDR5 memories and PCIe 4.0 storage.

As usual, Asus has landed at CES 2022 with a lot of gaming devices under his arm and, this year, it does seem that we will see a significant generational leap in gaming laptops.

The reason is that Intel and AMD have new and very powerful processors. We also have the RTX 3080 Ti and finally, let’s see laptops with DDR5 memories, the new generation that is up to 50% faster in reading and writing than DDR5 memory.

Asus has presented many gaming laptops and we have already told you what the Flow Z13 and the new Zephyrus are like. Now is the time to introduce you to both the new Strix and Scar beasts and the TUF.

Two versions of ROG Strix / Scar depending on the chosen processor

Let’s start by talking about the Strix / Scar. These families are very, very similar, but basically between the two there are some different design decisions and elements that, on a day-to-day basis, do not affect their competition as a gaming laptop.

The biggest difference between the two is the choice of processor. And it is that, the ROG Scar features the Intel Core i9-12900H, Intel’s most powerful twelfth-generation processor for the first half of 2022.

It’s accompanied by up to 64GB of DDR5 memory and up to 2TB of PCIe 4.0 storage. It has Thunderbolt 4 and the GPU will be able to be the 3080 Ti.

Wow, it’s a real beast that needs liquid metal dissipation for the processor and is going to power a QHD 240Hz or FullHD 360H display that supports Dolby Atmos.

On the other hand we have the Strix G which is basically the same laptop, but with support for up to 32GB DDR5, without Thunderbolt 4 and with the AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX alongside the RTX 3080 Ti.

The TUF is renewed with the latest from Intel, AMD and two PCIe 4.0 slots

On the other hand we have the new TUF. It is a more entry-level range, but these last generations, and after a design change in 2021, the truth is that they have little to envy a high-end range.

As with the Stix / Scar, we have two versions depending on whether the processor is Intel or AMD. Except for the processor, the two laptops are exactly the same and we will be able to mount the i7-12700H or the AMD Ryzen 7 6800H

For the rest, we have teams that They are going to mount Dual Channel DDR5 RAM at a frequency of 4,800 MHz and PCIe 4.0, two new generations of RAM and storage that promise to give us many joys in gaming and that, by surprise, reaches this most basic range.

We also have Thunderbolt 4 ports on the model with Intel and RTX 30 GPUs. They have military certification in their design and an aluminum chassis to better dissipate heat, something that the 84-blade fans inside will also take care of.

Screens will be 15 or 17 “ And we will be able to choose between QHD resolution at 165 Hz or FullHD at 300 Hz with adaptive synchronization and a response time of 3 milliseconds.

The Dash F15 is also renewed with USB-C charging and the i7-12650H processor. It is somewhat less powerful in CPU, but it maintains the design of the fans, the screens are the same and we also have PCIe 4.0 and DDR5 memory at 4,800 MHz.

The truth is that these new Asus teams look very good and as soon as we can test them, we will bring you our analyzes.