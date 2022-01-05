Adapting a DDR5 memory to DDR4 could now be possible thanks to a gadget developed by Asus. You have all the details, in this note.

The MDDR4 AND DDR5 memory They are not compatible. Alder Lake CPU and Z690 motherboards They were in charge of bringing a DDR5 to the desktop for the first time and with that, cutting off the step-by-step upgrade plans of gamers. However, the lack of key components for its manufacture generates a decrease in the supply of DDR5. This is a big drawback … unless you can have an adapter between previous generation memories.

The possibility of having an adapter between DDR4 and DDR5 seemed impossible. At least considering that DDR5 motherboards cannot manage the power supply of a DDR4 module.

Given these inconveniences, from Asus work to be able to create this adapter. This company has already created great innovations as a double capacity RAM module. However, we still don’t know how difficult it is to create an adapter between modules.

A youtuber called Bing, published a video on his social network where he explained the concept of the union of memories. The process to follow requires taking a DDR4 memory and placing it on the converter card. Once there, it will have to be inserted into the DDR5 slot on the motherboard.

Anyway, getting an adapter card between memories does not guarantee that the experience will be exactly the same. The difference between high and low ranges, as well as the times of each card, will not be like the originals.

Regarding the price and the release date, there is still no official information.

