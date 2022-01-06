ASUS Announces World's First Folding Notebook at CES 2022! And it's AWESOME

ASUS today unveiled its Zenbook 2022 premium laptop lineup, which includes models incorporating world-leading technology, innovative features and a completely new modern look.

Highlights of the full 2022 line include the Zenbook 17 Fold OLED (UX9702), the world’s first 17.3 ”foldable OLED laptop and the exclusive Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition (UX5401ZAS) commemorating the 25th anniversary of the first ASUS laptop sent to outer space.

The other models announced during the event were the new Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402 / UM3402), the Zenbook Pro Duo 15 OLED (UX582), and the Zenbook 14X OLED (UX5400 / UX5401).

Visualize a new reality: Zenbook 17 Fold OLED.

Zenbook 17 Fold OLED It is the world’s first 17.3 ”foldable OLED laptop. Its incredible display was developed by ASUS in close collaboration with Intel and BOE Technology Group, and in addition to delivering stunning visuals, it creates a new era of design possibilities for notebook computers. This revolutionary laptop offers users two OLED screen sizes in one device: a large 17.3 ”touchscreen, 2.5K resolution and 16:10 aspect ratio that folds in the middle to create two 12.5” integrated displays. 3: 2 aspect ratio and 1920 × 1280 resolution. When fully folded along the precision engineered 180 ° hinge, it is an ultra-compact and portable 12.5 ”device that is smaller than a sheet of A4 paper.

EXTEND MODE

Multiple versatile modes of use (PC, laptop, tablet, on-screen keyboard, book and extension) are enabled thanks to the folding design and the keyboard and touchpad ASUS ErgoSense Bluetooth full-size, while the screen can also be divided into multiple windows to organize content using the smart window management feature in ASUS ScreenXpert 2 and the exclusive Mode Switcher applications.

For immersive entertainment, the touchscreen OLED certified folding Dolby Vision, validated by PANTONE, which also has the certification TÜV Rheinland to reduce harmful blue light and has a range 100% DCI-P3, is accompanied by a powerful four-speaker system with certified Harman Kardon and sound system Dolby Atmos. Zenbook 17 Fold OLED includes several intelligent AI-powered functions, including user presence detection via HD IR camera; a built-in color sensor for automatic adjustment of screen brightness and color temperature; and a 5 MP webcam with ASUS 3D Noise Reduction (3DNR) technology for clearer video calls. Effortless performance is ensured by 12th Gen U-series Intel Core i7 processors, Intel Iris Xe graphics, up to 16GB of RAM, and a fast 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD. For connecting to peripherals, there are two convenient USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports, supporting fast charging from the long-lasting 75Wh battery and connections to external displays.

The new keyboard and touchpad ASUS ErgoSense Bluetooth ensures comfortable and precise typing, with a 19.05mm distance between the centers of each key, similar to a desktop keyboard, 1.4mm key depth and a curvature at the top of each key for easy writing. Designed in conjunction with Intel, the Zenbook 17 Fold OLED meets the requirements of an Intel Evo laptop through Intel’s hardware specifications and key experience goals for responsiveness, instant wake-up, battery life, fast charging and smart collaboration.

Start your journey of discovery: Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition

Twenty-five years ago, the laptop ASUS P6300 spent more than 600 days in orbit on the famous MIR space station, the first continuously inhabited long-term research station in space. While the ASUS laptop was on board, MIR faced power outages and fires, but the computer lasted the entire mission without flaws. This P6300 computer set a high standard for every subsequent product designed and developed by ASUS. Is Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition It was designed to commemorate the past, and to continue exploring beyond the limits and searching for the incredible. Featuring unique space-themed design details on the lid and wrist rest area, and finished in a special color Zero-G Titanium, the Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition celebrates a key milestone in the history of ASUS notebook computers. The out-of-this-world design embraces the ASUS spirit of innovation, encouraging users to begin their journey of discovery and explore beyond limits.

Exclusive to the Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition It’s its futuristic ZenVision smart display, a 3.5-inch OLED companion screen mounted externally on the lid. This can display customizable messages, themes, and animations, allowing the user to give those around them a window into their lifestyle. Built to withstand the rigors of space travel, the Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition Meets the ultra-demanding US Space Systems Command Standard SMC-S-016A test protocols, making it capable of withstanding extreme vibrations that are 4 times greater than defined in our grade durability tests military. In addition, it can operate in extreme climates, with characteristics that go beyond those required to meet our military-grade standard, allowing the Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition be able to withstand and operate in intense cold conditions of -24 ° C and hot environments up to 61 ° C.

This laptop is designed for high performance, powered by 12th generation Intel Core i9 H-series processors, plus Intel Iris Xe graphics, up to 32GB of RAM, a PCIe 4.0 x4 SSD, and WiFi 6E. Wide 16:10 touchscreen, 2.8K OLED 90Hz, is certified DisplayHDR True Black 500, coverage of up to 100% of the range DCI-P3 and validated by PANTONE to deliver ultra-realistic images, while also featuring a certified eye protection system TÜV Rheinland.

Slim, light and powerful: Zenbook 14 OLED, Zenbook Pro Duo 15 OLED, Zenbook 14X OLED

The Zenbook series offers a premium, ultra-portable experience in a slim and lightweight form, combining thoughtful user-centric design features with a new look and feel for 2022.

The new one Zenbook 14 OLED It is a powerful, stylish and lightweight 14-inch notebook with a long-lasting, high-capacity 75 Wh battery, which presents a completely new and modern look. Available with 12th generation Intel Core i7 P-series processors (UX3402) or AMD Ryzen 5000 series mobile processors (UM3402), the Zenbook 14 OLED it’s the new benchmark for portable perfection.

This laptop also meets the requirements of an Intel Evo laptop. Designed to offer a cinematic audiovisual experience, Zenbook 14 OLED features a wide 16:10 screen, 2.8K 90Hz OLED and a sound system Dolby Atmos certified by Harman Kardon. The high-performance components are housed in a compact chassis that includes a full set of I / O ports and has passed stringent US military-grade durability testing. MIL-STD-810H.

Is Zenbook 14 OLED features two bold new designs and stylish new color options: Aqua Celadon or Ponder Blue (UX3402 only) and Jade Black (UM3402 only). The UX3402 features a lid design inspired by Kintsugi Based on traditional Japanese craftsmanship, both models feature the new monogram logo. User-centered design features include ErgoLift hinge with up to 180 ° opening, fingerprint sensor in power button, ASUS NumberPad 2.0, a webcam with technology ASUS 3D Noise Reduction (3DNR) and the new full-size keyboard and touchpad ASUS ErgoSense.

The renewed and powerful Zenbook Pro Duo 15 OLED now features the latest 12th Gen H-Series Intel Core i9 processor along with the latest Thunderbolt 4 ports and improved WiFi 6E connectivity for increased productivity.

Zenbook 14X OLED It has also been revamped and now works with 12th Gen Intel Core i7 P-Series (UX5400 only) or Intel Core i9 H-Series (UX5401 only) processors, with NVIDIA GeForce MX550 (UX5400 only) or Intel Iris Xe graphics (UX5401 only). Both models now also include the latest Intel WiFi 6E connectivity.

Share it with your friends