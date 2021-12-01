The December astronomical events they will fire the 2021 in style, because we will have two showers of stars (Geminids and Ursids) and a solar eclipse. Yes, it is true that the solar eclipse cannot be seen on the entire planet and that one of the two meteor showers will be a bit weak. But the greatness of the other Meteor Shower makes up for it all.

In addition, we are fortunate that since the observatories images of the weakest or unique shows from a single region will be captured from around the globe. And all this without forgetting the astrophotographers. Come on, if we cannot enjoy any of the astronomical events in December, surely, at least, we will be able to to see photos.

Anyway, just in case, let’s see when and how can we see each of them, with special mention to the Geminids, the jewel of the astronomical events of every December.

The astronomical events of December 2021 begin with a solar eclipse

Just two weeks ago we had a lunar eclipse. Now it is the turn of the star king to hide momentarily in a spectacular solar eclipse.

It will be on December 4 and will start at 07:00 UTC, although its maximum will occur at 07:33 UTC. This is equivalent to 08:00 and 08:33, Spanish peninsular time, and 01:00 and 01:33 in Mexico City. Logically in Mexican territory, where it will be completely at night, it will not be possible to be seen. But not in Spain either.

Its entirety will only be seen in Antarctica

In fact, in its entirety it will be seen only in the Antarctica and partially in the Fire land (Argentina), the Falkland Islands, the South of Chile and some points of Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and Namibia.

Many of us will be left without seeing it; but surely, as it happened in November, we will have images with which to enjoy it.

Two Meteor Showers

Every year, the astronomical events of December stand out for the presence of the geminids. This meteor shower, which in 2021 will have its maximum peak the night of December 13 to 14, is perhaps less known in the northern hemisphere than the Perseids. This is because it occurs in a season in which the weather is not so good.

However, for many it is the best meteor shower of the year. And it is not for less, because it is characterized by more than 100 meteors per hour, decorated with beautiful greenish reflections.

Although there will be some Moon, the Geminids are so intense that we are sure to enjoy a great show

Unfortunately, this year the meteors, coming from the debris of the comet 3200 Phaethon, they will not look especially good, due to the presence of a Crescent moon that will block the vision of the weakest. However, being so intense, it is sure to also give us a great show that will be seen in all points of the sky, even if they seem to spring from the constellation Gemini.

Perhaps the views are not so good with the ursids, that will scratch the sky December 17 to 25, with its maximum peak at night from 21 to 22, with the Moon practically full.

It is a weak rain, in which every hour you can see some 5-10 meteors, coming from Tuttle kite. Unfortunately, if we add to that the state of our satellite, it will be very difficult to see anything. But who knows? With patience and in a place well away from the light pollution of cities and their Christmas lights, maybe we can see something. They will be seen at any point, although the place from which they appear to emerge, known as radiant, is the kocab star, near Ursa Minor. Now, if even knowing how to find them and looking for the darkness we cannot see them, there is no problem. And, as with the eclipse, we will always have the photos or, at least, the memory of the Geminids from the previous week.