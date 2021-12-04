Traveling to space is one of the most recurring dreams that many of us have had when we were children. Some of us still dream about these things and when we see stories of astronauts we are left with our mouths open. So imagine what the experience of astronaut photographer Thomas Pesquet on his latest mission can mean for us.





Today we can do almost anything from a photographic point of view. From a night photography without any noise to an image from the sky thanks to a drone. But the vast majority of humanity is missing the possibility of leaving our atmosphere and looking at planet Earth head-on.

The only ones who can do it are the astronauts and now the odd millionaire. But we are going to stay with the first ones. Frenchman Thomas Pesquet has spent 200 days in space. Almost a year on the International Space Station.

And he has dedicated a large part of his time, as we can see in his Twitter, to photograph our planet from up there:



Photograph from his Twitter

I think it is a responsibility to share this point of view because you see the fragility of the Earth. Every astronaut who returns to Earth is going to tell you that here it seems limitless and infinite, but when you view Earth from space, it is very finite with limited resources. So there is a responsibility to share that point of view so that people understand the situation we find ourselves in.

The work of Thomas Pesquet

He was born in 1978 and is an aerospace engineer, pilot, and astronaut. And we could say that he is also a photographer, judging the enormous number of photographs he has taken on his last space trip.

Its main mission has been to understand the effects of microgravity on the human body. After 198 days they are going to check, through analysis and tests, how human beings are affected by being in space … Of course, they have also done other things, how to go abroad four times, beating the European record. And in the meantime he has been shooting pictures nonstop.

Many of them are being shared on Twitter, the popular social network. We can also see them on the YouTube channel of the European Space Agency (ESA), where we find the time lapses that explain the huge number of photographs.



Still from ESA’s TimeLapse by Thomas Pesquet

Searching the networks, we found many photographs of this astronaut working with a Nikon D4 and various black lenses of the same brand.

We encourage you to search his wall to find images of our planet and how he is fully aware of all the evil that we are causing him … They are incredible photographs that remind us of everything we have to do … and that we are like tears in the rain.