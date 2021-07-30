If that of AstraZeneca administered as an intranasal vaccine, it could greatly reduce the infectivity of vaccinated patients. This is the conclusion of a study published in Science Translational Medicine by a team of scientists from the United Kingdom and the United States.

In it, they use this new route of administration in hamsters and monkeys, so it is not yet known if it would be applicable to humans. Its objective was to see if it was possible in this way to reduce the viral shedding or, what is the same, the viral load that an infected individual releases the coughing, talking, or breathing, for instance. Of course monkeys and hamsters do not speak, this would only apply to people.

The results obtained in this study with the AstraZeneca vaccine were very positive, since this burden was significantly reduced. We are checking that contagions in people with a complete schedule of coronavirus vaccines it is a reality. What is not so clear is at what level they infect other people. Now, we know that with a intranasal vaccine, the chances of this happening would be even lower.

Advantages of the intranasal vaccine

The greatest advantage of an intranasal vaccine against the coronavirus or any other respiratory pathogen is that it begins to fight it from itself front door.

When administered through the nose, a greater immune response on the respiratory mucosa, so there is no need to wait for the virus to advance for the virus to begin defensive battle of the organism. From the entrance, you would already meet the first obstacles.

That would be especially helpful for avoid contagion. Throughout the pandemic we have known that it is possible that people who have already passed the infection, and even those who have been vaccinated, can spread the virus even if they do not get sick. This is because the viral particles in their respiratory mucosa have not yet faced the immune system and they could infect other people. But if that confrontation starts on the nose, things change.

What is this study with AstraZeneca for?

The vast majority of coronavirus vaccines that are already being administered or that are still in development are for intramuscular administration. But we also have some options for intranasal vaccine. Nowadays there is seven in phase 1 human clinical trials. Others, like the one being developed by the CSIC in Spain, are a small step behind, recruiting volunteers to begin these trials.

Therefore, there is still a lot left for us to have some of them. It is for this reason that the authors of the study that has just been published thought that it could be interesting to change the way a vaccine is administered already approved, specifically that of AstraZeneca.

They proceeded to administer it as an intranasal vaccine to hamsters and monkeys and, once the time had passed for immunity to be generated, they carried out a nasal swab and a PCR. They found that the viral load in the nose was much lower than in the animals that had received the normal form of administration. This, in addition, was a less shedding. Having less viral load in the nose, the animals released fewer virus particles in their breath, for example.

Right now the delta variant It has become the biggest concern in many countries, as it is generating large outbreaks of COVID-19. This is because it is very contagious and is transmitted with a much higher viral load. Vaccines play a very important role in trying to reduce this burden and, if it is from the nose, all the better.

Of course, just because the intranasal vaccine has worked in hamsters and monkeys does not mean that it can already be administered that way to humans. However, as AstraZeneca is one of the coronavirus vaccines that have already been approved, clinical trials could be faster than with vaccines that are still in phase 1.

We will have to see it. At the moment, the puncture in the arm and the maintenance of security measures they are still our only weapons. They are very powerful, but we must learn to use them. With great power comes great responsibility.