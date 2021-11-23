LaSalud.mx.- New data from phase III studies of AZD7442, a combination of two long-acting monoclonal antibodies, to prevention (PROVENT) and Outpatient treatment (TACKLE) of COVID-19 showed robust efficacy after applying a single intramuscular (IM) dose of the combination.

According to an analysis of the ongoing PROVENT study, which evaluates a median of six months of follow-up to participants, a 300 mg IM dose of AZD7442 reduced the risk of developing symptomatic COVID-19 by 83%, compared to placebo.

It is considered that around 2% of the world’s population is at increased risk of having an inadequate response to a COVID-19 vaccine. This includes the population with cancer of the blood or other types that are treated with chemotherapy; it also includes those on dialysis, those taking medications after an organ transplant, or those taking immunosuppressants to treat conditions such as multiple sclerosis and rheumatoid arthritis.

AZD7442 PROVENT is the first prospectively designed phase III study to evaluate a monoclonal antibody for prophylaxis of symptomatic COVID-19 prior to exposure, including targeting high-risk and immunocompromised participants.

At the start of the study, more than 75% of PROVENT participants had comorbidities that put them at increased risk for severe COVID-19 if infected, including people who are immunocompromised and who may have a reduced immune response to a vaccine.

There were no cases of severe COVID-19 or deaths related to COVID-19 in the people treated with AZD7442 in either the primary analysis or the 6-month analysis. In the placebo group, there were two additional severe COVID-19 cases in the six-month assessment, this gave a total of five severe COVID-19 cases and two related deaths in this group.

An exploratory analysis of the TACKLE outpatient treatment study, in patients with mild to moderate COVID-19, showed that a 600 mg IM dose of AZD7442 reduced the risk of developing severe or fatal COVID-19and by 88% compared to placebo in patients who had been symptomatic for three days or less at the time of treatment.

Ninety percent of the participants included in TACKLE belonged to populations at high risk of progression to severe disease if infected, including those with comorbidities. In both PROVENT and TACKLE, AZD7442 was generally well tolerated. No safety alerts were identified in the PROVENT 6-month analysis.

Hugh montgomery, Professor of Intensive Care Medicine at University College London in the UK and Principal Investigator for AZD7442, stated: “These compelling results give me confidence that this combination of long-acting antibodies can give vulnerable populations the lasting protection they urgently need to return to their daily lives. Notably, the six-month protection was maintained despite the wave of the Delta variant among these high-risk participants. “

For its part, Mene Pangalos, AstraZeneca Executive Vice President of Biopharmaceutical R&D, commented: “AZD7442 is the only long-acting antibody with phase III data that demonstrates benefits in both pre-exposure prophylaxis and single-dose treatment of COVID-19. We are making progress in filing applications for regulatory registration worldwide and look forward to providing a new option against SARS-CoV-2 shortly.. “

The full PROVENT AND TACKLE results will be released in an peer-reviewed publication and presented at an upcoming medical meeting. On October 5, 2021, the Company announced that it had submitted an application to the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for emergency use authorization for AZD7442 for COVID-19 prophylaxis.

AstraZeneca has agreed to supply 700,000 doses of AZD7442 to the United States government in the event that FDA grants emergency use authorization, and has entered into supply agreements with other countries.

RGP