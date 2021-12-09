Evusheld is only authorized for adults and adolescents who are not infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus and who have not recently been exposed to an infected person, the regulator added.

Authorization for the therapy, comprised of two antibody drugs tixagevimab and cilgavimab, marks a significant step for AstraZeneca, whose widely used COVID-19 vaccine has yet to be approved by US authorities.

While vaccines rely on an intact immune system to develop effective defenses, AstraZeneca’s Evusheld therapy contains laboratory-made antibodies designed to remain in the body for months to contain the virus in the event of an infection.

“Vaccines have been shown to be the best available defense against COVID-19,” said Patrizia Cavazzoni, director of the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Center for Evaluation and Research.

Advance prevention of exposure with Evusheld is not a substitute for vaccination in people for whom the COVID-19 injection is recommended, the FDA said.