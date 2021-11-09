Important news comes from China, announcing the presentation of a new, more accessible variant of the Aston Martin DBX. The Gaydon firm has long kept a low-key version of the luxury SUV equipped with a six-cylinder in-line engine under wraps. A variant will be released in a few days.

The British at Aston Martin are immersed in the development of different versions of the Aston Martin DBX. The model, which is today the true mainstay of the product range, and the best-seller, faces an expansion of its offer necessarily to compete with some rivals that adapt in power levels to the most demanding customers, especially those who come to the brand for the first time.

The big news has been leaked in a teaser from China, so this new more basic option can target this market as one of the main ones. Its about Aston Martin DBX Straight Six. And as its name suggests, which could not be clearer, the SUV will mount a six-cylinder in-line engine. An engine that comes directly from the star brand, and especially the 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder turbo that is fitted in the AMG 53 versions.

Also endowed with 48 Volt technology, offers high performance and a very sporty operation in addition to the properties of the models with MHEV technology. A first step on the scale of efficiency faced by Aston Martin, who also have a conventional hybrid in development – seen in recent spy photos – and later also a plug-in hybrid.

Three versions that will compensate for the high CO2 emissions that will come from the most powerful of the versions of the English SUV that are also brewing, the DBX S. The most powerful end versus the least powerful of the entire range. The Aston Martin DBX Straight Six will maintain the interior refinement that the luxury model boasts, and from which no great novelties are expected on the outside, so that practically the aesthetics will remain intact compared to the current V8.

We can wait just a few days to know all the information about the six-cylinder DBX, as it will be unveiled in China, according to Asian sources, on November 13.