From the Alps in Austria to the Nürburgring circuit, the prototype of the new Aston Martin DBX S radically changes the scene to undergo high-performance tests. The SUV of the British brand reappears with its special camouflage but revealing a more aggressive image, which we will see in 2023 with extra features.

The new Aston Martin DBX S appeared camouflaged in the circuit Nurburgring A little over a month and a half ago, hiding more aggressive features, and only a few weeks later he was seen to be more uncovered and with a sportier image on the steep roads of the Grossglockner, in Austria. Now this latest prototype has returned to the German track to continue its demanding test program.

One of the new versions of the Gaydon signature SUV that has become a true commercial success, with almost 2,200 units sold so far this year, taking into account that Aston Martin has 4,250 units sold of all its models until last October. The future DBX S that we see in these new spy photos will help to increase these figures, especially for those customers who demand more power and more distinction.

The upper grille of the larger Aston Martin DBX S, and the lower one, confirm a more radical version

Aston Martin DBX S spy photos at Nürburgring

And is that aesthetics speaks for itself as soon as you see the front. The grill has lost the usual chrome plated horizontal slats, betting on a honeycomb mesh painted in black, at the same time that it has lost one of its hallmarks: the decorative wall lights at the ends that also housed the LED daytime running lights. And is that the need for cooling has increased, occupying the entire lower part of the bumper with an additional grill.

Even the bumper in its entirety is new, and more prominent. Special details that increase sportiness and more especially in the rear, where the DBX S has two more exhaust terminals. Four tubes grouped in two pairs that make the view in the rear more brutal that will be in the production model, and that will be complemented with a chassis-level adjustment. At least the suspensions and the steering, because the braking system seems the same as the conventional DBX.

With these changes, special attention is paid to what this special version of the Aston Martin DBX hides under the front hood: the current engine 4.0-liter biturbo V8 or the same V12 found on board the DB11, two engines that can perfectly catapult this SUV to the 700 hp. Despite the fact that the bets hang on the second, the truth is that the greater weight of this would weigh down the benefits significantly compared to the German competition, a secret that is expected to be revealed in the second half of 2022, being sold as a 2023 model.