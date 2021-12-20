Asterix & Obelix: Slap Them All! Review - A Formula But Not So Magical

A few weeks ago Asterix & Obelix: Slap them All! developed by Mr. Nutz Studio, which aims to return to the classic story of the famous Gauls and their magic potion. A beat’em up faithful to its time but that does not finish anchoring itself today.

Asterix & Obelix: Slap them All! It is available for PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

By Tutatis

For those who do not know the history of Asterix, it emerged in the 60s in comic format written by René Goscinny and drawn by Albert Uderzo. Each comic strip recounted events around Asterix and Obelix, two Gauls in a village in 50 BC who lived peacefully eating wild boar and fighting the Romans. They have a magic potion that gives them extra strength.

The saga had adaptations in cartoons, live action films (with Gérard Depardieu as Obelix !!). But the success of these characters came to video games in the 90s. Mainly from the hand of two Japanese companies SEGA with the game for Master System and KONAMI with one of the great beat’em up for arcades or arcades.

Since then, several of the games in this franchise have not caught my attention, being a fan of comic strips I always fondly remembered those classic games from the 90s that respect more the Asterix & Obelix essence. So when I first saw the images of Slap them All! had a great first impression.

The game seeks to recreate almost all the stories (even some made up for the title) where we see the duo facing off against the Romans, Normans and in locations such as Hispania or pirate ships.

These Romans are crazy!

Beat’em up is a genre clearly from another era, focused on punching and kicking all over the screen. Perhaps a moment in our lives that things were solved like this. The story in these games was there, but the strong point was always the fun of improving scores or beating levels.

There was a comeback with the last one Street of rage 4. But where that game was right respecting its bases but adding modern tools; Asterix & Obelix: Slap them All! ends up failing.

We can play alone or accompanied locally with a friend. The two characters to choose from are the main Asterix and Obelix. While the first one is more agile and favors faster strokes; the second is stronger but its movements are slower.

If they play alone they can alternate in the middle of the game between one character or the other; something fundamental when life is running out.

The basic attacks charge some rays, these are used to make a strong attack, grab the enemies and throw them or a dash that generates damage. And these are all attacks. There are no ultimate or double attacks that can be interesting. There are also no objects to throw (although there were none in the Konami version). The funniest thing is that there is a button to cover us that makes zero sense.

The problem is that the enemies come in waves and saving some final bosses or special instances such as racing or dodging cars; the game becomes repetitive in no time. And the worst thing is that the campaign is quite long if we consider that it is tedious to end again and again with hundreds of Romans, where only the background of the stage changes.

When enemies are hit or defeated, they drop coins that are used to obtain a final score. But unfortunately nothing encourages us to improve our scores, awards or collectibles. Even today how much can be done with the internet could have added an online scoreboard to compete with other players.

Give Caesar what is Caesar’s

Undoubtedly, what the Mr. Nutz Studio team has done best is to trace each panel of the comic strip, video game or animated series in Asterix & Obelix: Slap them All!. If this were not the case, the repetitiveness of the title would cause us to throw the control within minutes of the game.

Each character has been animated to perfection, especially the protagonists. The rest of the story is seen in small introductions where other Gauls classics appear such as Panoramix, Abraracúrcix or Asurancetúrix; among others. Although I would have liked to see some of them in action.

Also the enemies (despite their scarcity) have a great design work, which can be seen when they are hit and lose their shield, armor or some teeth.

The voices sound good although except for some specific phrases, the dialogue is repeated over and over again with the attacks. The same thing happens with music.

System Requirements

MINIMUM: OS: Windows 10 or later – Processor: Intel Core i5 2310 @ 3Ghz – Memory: 8 GB RAM – Graphics: 2 GB (Geforce GTX 660 / Radeon R7 370) – Storage: 2 GB available space

RECOMMENDED: OS: Windows 10 or later – Processor: Intel Core i7 5th gen – Memory: 8 MB RAM – Graphics: GeForce RTX 1060 or equivalent – Storage: 2 MB available space

