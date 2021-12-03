Driving has always been one of the genres most loved by video game fans, at least by a select and specialized audience. In that sense, realistic simulation is a highly valued aspect and not too many titles offer it. Now, Assetto Corsa Competizione shows its variable weather in a trailer within weeks of its arrival in the next-gen, demonstrating once again the meticulous care for every detail in this game from the Italian studio Kunos Simulazioni that arrived a few years ago and is now ready to take a new step forward in its trajectory.

As you can see in this preview of less than a minute and that you will find just above these lines, Assetto Corsa Competizione has day / night cycle in real time and with great care variable weather that changes during the course of the races and that can completely alter the result of the same. Some aesthetic and playable effects that will remain in the version of new generation of the speed simulator and that will have more realism than ever so that each race is always different and can offer all kinds of alternatives and surprises.

Assetto Corsa Competizione confirms improvements for Xbox Series X

Remember that Assetto Corsa Competizione is now available on Xbox One and other platforms, while the new generation version will arrive on Xbox Series X | S and PlayStation 5 next February 24, 2022. Also, if you already own a copy of Assetto Corsa Competizione, this update for the next-gen will be completely free and you will not have to go through the box again to get the Kunos Simulazioni game.