The crossover of Monster hunter is about to come to an end. Capcom announced that the event Assassin’s Creed x Monster Hunter: World is about to end. On December 3, 2021, missions will be removed. However, if you have already participated in them, you will be able to keep the rewards permanently.

The Monster Hunter World x Assassin’s Creed crossover involved looks inspired by Assassin’s creed origins, which was released in 2018. SDF: Silent, Deadly and Fierce allow people to fight against Odogaron, Deviljho and Lunastra. When you win, you would get Senu’s Feather.

Then you could use them to make special armor for Bayek and the mythical robe of the Assassins. That cloak has unique properties, and after you do it, it gives you a background, a pose, and some titles. In 2020, a follow-up allowed people to have the robe transform into a master rank cloak.

I recommend you get to work before the special collaboration ends, players will not always be able to get collaborative objections in Assassin’s creed, I recommend you start putting more time into the adventure through the world of assassins and Monster hunter.