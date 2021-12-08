Assassin's Creed would return to Nintendo Switch with a new compilation

The year 2019 saw the return of the Assassin’s Creed saga to a Nintendo console. In may came Assassin’s Creed III Remastered to Nintendo Switch, enhanced with functions such as HD vibration, touch screen or portable mode along with all the DLC of the story mode and Assassin’s Creed Liberation Remastered; while in December it came Assassin’s Creed: The Rebel Collection, which allowed players to become the fearsome pirate of the Caribbean in Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag and then the ultimate assassin hunter in Assassin’s Creed Rogue. Now, new rumors signal the return of the Ubisoft saga to the hybrid console.

According to the Direct Feed Games medium, The next title to arrive on Nintendo Switch will be Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection, the trilogy that remastered Assassin’s Creed 2, Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood and Assassin’s Creed: Revelations. Although no details have been offered about this launch, with a second tweet it has been confirmed that the information is 100% true, so although at the moment all this is a rumor, the information can be classified as reliable as it is a reliable medium .

The best Assassin’s Creed is coming to Switch. That’s right; Ezio will soon find his way to the Nintendo Switch. pic.twitter.com/24bkAzmMZF – Direct-Feed Games (@DirectFeedGames) December 4, 2021 Ezio is 100% coming to Switch. – Direct-Feed Games (@DirectFeedGames) December 4, 2021

Releasing past games on Nintendo Switch isn’t entirely a surprising strategy. In the end, the hybrid console has more than 90 million players, many of them far from releases that have not reached Nintendo consoles before. While Ubisoft has already released other Assassin’s Creed titles, Bethesda has done the same with Skyrim and Rockstar with Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, so confirming the arrival of The Ezio Collection now would just be another welcome news so that the platform that is reaping so much success is still taken into account.