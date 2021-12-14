A surprise few expected.

Today has been quite a Odyssey for Assassin’s Creed fans as Ubisoft has announced Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok, being this cataloged as the biggest expansion ever in the series and where we will take control of Odin in the event that supposes an end and a beginning in Norse mythology.

All that said, it should be noted that it has not been the only announcement, since, to the surprise of many, a very beloved character is going to return in style. And it is that, as you can see in the trailer that I leave below these lines, Assassin’s Creed Crossover Stories will be Kassandra’s crossover with EivorThe first being the canonical protagonist of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey released in 2018. You can see the trailer in question below:

It should be noted that This is a free DLC that will come to both Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, each with its own story in which we will see the protagonists of both games in what appears to be a confrontation between both. It should be noted that Eivor has not been seen in the Assassin’s Creed Odyssey DLC, while Kassandra will be present in the Valhalla one.

Kassandra and Eivor will cross their weapons in this new free DLC

Likewise, it should be noted that, from what is known about both characters, the possibility of Kassandra being alive in Eivor times is feasible due to the events of her game, while the fact that Eivor lived in the time of Ancient Greece is, to say the least, somewhat more remote, although, as I have already pointed out, this character has not yet been seen in said game.

Likewise, it must be said that this free DLC won’t take long to launchas it has been announced that both versions will be available as of December 14. In this way, you will not have more than wait less than 24 hours to access these new adventures, of which we do not have, at the moment, exact details about its duration, although being free, it is normal that they are not too long.

Thus, Assassin’s Creed: Crossover Stories will be available in both Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla versions for PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, Google Stadia, Epic Games, and Ubisoft Connect.

