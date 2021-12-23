Without a doubt, it is Ubisoft’s most successful project and they want to celebrate 15 years in style. For that, one of the events is a symphonic and immersive concert , which looks pretty good.

So much so that since then we have seen 12 games of the saga, 17 games that are spin-offs, several shorts and projects transmedia, in addition to the official Assassin’s Creed movie, quite forgettable, starring none other than Michael Fassbender.

On November 13, 2007, Ubisoft officially introduced the first video game in the franchise. Assassin’s creed. PC, PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 users were spellbound by the original action and compelling storyline.

Assassin’s Creed Anniversary Concert

To carry out this event, Ubisoft has partnered with Overlook Events, an expert company in this type of event. In fact, they already have experience with Dragon Ball Symphonic Adventure (who has passed through Spain several times) and Saint Seiya Symphonic Adventure. Now, they want to repeat that success with Assassin’s Creed Symphonic Adventure, a 2-hour concert, in which 100 tunes from the game will be played that most fans will recognize right away.

However, the experience is not just limited to the concert and the music.

The event is made up of a complete orchestra, as well as a choir, in a unique and immersive concert experience. This will tour the entire musical territory of Assassin’s creed, from its beginnings in antiquity, to the pieces of the Animus in the present.

The narrative of the games will become the heart of the experience, according to Ubisoft, and the audience will be able to recognize the musical cue of each game. To enhance that, music will be accompanied by synchronized video montages with the orchestra, the choir and each soloist who participates.

Jesper Kyd, composer of the series Assassin’s creed seems to be quite excited and has stated that:

Music has always played a key role in the Assassin’s Creed experience, and I love being able to collaborate with Overlook Events’ Symphonic Adventures concerts to honor the music, mythology and stories of the Assassin’s Creed saga. I hope that everyone will enjoy with us these new concerts that will take place from 2022.

When are they held?

Well the world premiere will be in Paris, on October 29, 2022, in the famed Grand Rex room, which has almost a century of history. But if you can’t be in Paris by that date, don’t worry, get your tuxedo and monocle ready. in 2023 a tour international that will last all year. The dates and specific places still are to be determined.

As you can see, if you are a fan of this video game saga, you will be able to enjoy a spectacular and innovative concert to celebrate that it has already turned 15… and it doesn’t look like it’s going to stop.