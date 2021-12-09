Launched just over a year ago, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla It has grown through patches, DLCs and content expansions that have increased the weight of the game on the hard drive of our console or computer. In that sense, we have now learned that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will soon receive an update that will reduce the size of the game considerably on all platforms. Of course, this patch will force us to completely reinstall the entire Ubisoft title in order to be able to incorporate it back to the hard drive of our game system with the already updated size.

Title Update 1.4.1 launches next week. As part of a data restructuring, players will have to reinstall the game files, resulting in overall smaller file size, faster loading screen times & improved performance. 📁39-77GB (depending on platform) pic.twitter.com/aI6X2EvTcr – Assassin’s Creed (@assassinscreed) December 8, 2021

This was explained by Ubisoft in its official forums: “in order to continue supporting Assassin’s Creed Valhalla with future content and updates, Game Update 1.4.1 will require players to reload the entire game as part of a data restructuring” . Thus, after the patch, the Viking title starring Eivor will go on despite 71 GB on Xbox Series X | S (which represents a saving of 44 GB of space compared to the 115 previously weighed) and 62 GB on Xbox One (It used to occupy 92 GB on the console’s hard drive).

New DLC and Massive Expansion Leaked for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

This update will arrive at some point to be determined from the next week and Ubisoft is committed to providing even more details on this when it is about to be available to players. Meanwhile, rumors have recently hinted that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will soon have a new season pass that will have to be purchased separately from the first and that will give us access to new content in the coming months, including more story expansions.