Ubisoft has revealed that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will receive a new update 23 GB, and has included a list of everything that the 1.3.0 update will include, which will be available on July 27 at 2pm Spanish time. The size of the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla patch will depend on the platform: Xbox One users will receive a 17.72 GB update while Xbox Series X / S owners will receive a 23.79 GB update.

The update includes a host of content, including support for the upcoming Siege of Paris DLC. Previously, it had been leaked that the DLC would be out on August 5, but Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has confirmed that the Siege of Paris DLC release date is August 12.

Although from the news that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will receive a new 23 GB update, the most interesting part is the confirmation of the release date of the new DLC, there are still many things that fans can be interested in. For instance, the Sigrblot Festival that starts on July 29 and will last until August 19. Festivities and quests related to the festival will add new rewards, including the long-awaited one-handed sword in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

The update also officially adds level scaling to Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, which can be adjusted from the menu. It does not affect boss encounters or game modes, as the default mode is that lower level enemies are 30 power levels below the player. If you want to read the full update notes, you can check it on the official website.