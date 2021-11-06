Assassin's Creed Valhalla to receive free content

During his lecture at E3 2021, Ubisoft announced that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla it would be receiving a second season pass in 2022, which would add expansions, missions, costumes, and more. Well, before that users will be able to enjoy new free content throughout the following weeks.

And it is that Valhalla is about to receive new content at no cost soon, and here you can know specifically what we are talking about.

Tomb of the Fallen, a free activity for this game, will be available from November 9 along with a new update. Second we have the Oskeiria Festival that will debut the November 11th, and in December We will receive an additional update, although we do not know exactly what it will include.

Editor’s note: Ubisoft wasn’t lying when it said Valhalla would get a ton of additional DLC. In addition to this free content, we will have more expansions next year but I assume that Eivor’s story will end in 2022. I mean, don’t expect it to continue to receive support in 2023.

Via: Ubisoft