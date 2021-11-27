Assassin’s Creed Valhalla It was released just a year ago and since then Ubisoft has been creating all kinds of new content for the Viking adventure starring Eivor, like two expansions and some free DLCs and updates. All this has been achieved by the owners of a season pass. But it would not be the only one. And it is that now it has Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Second Season Pass Leaked, as explained by the youtuber JorRaptor in a video that you can see just behind these lines and in which he not only explains how this second content package would work, but also offers details about the next expansion of the video game.

According to this youtuber, it was recently discovered that Ubisoft could collect a bonus to access the content of Year 2 of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, but the truth is that it is surely a second season pass with content of the size of the first. Dawn of Ragnarok It would be the first of the DLCs included in this new Season Pass and would land in early 2022, with an adventure that would transport us to the kingdom of Svartalfheim. We will have an arena to face mythological creatures, new roaming bosses, and more weapons and armor so Eivor not only has the best tools to accomplish its mission, but to look amazing.

JorRaptor himself believes that a DLC of Muspelheim will follow in the footsteps of Dawn of Ragnarok and take us to visit that kingdom of Norse culture after that of Svartalfheim at the beginning of next year. In the meantime, remember that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and its first Season Pass are now available on Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and other platforms and that it has already become the second Ubisoft video game to more benefits has generated to the French company.