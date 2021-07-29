A few days ago Ubisoft confirmed its intention to turn the Assassin’s Creed saga into a platform as a service in which new narrative content will be incorporated. Something like this has already been happening with the present Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, which is now taking a new step in that direction. And it is already Available at Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Sigrblot Festival, a new free temporary event that includes all kinds of news and that will serve to keep you up until the arrival of the next major expansion of the game, The Siege of Paris.

“The Sigrblot Festival is now available! Enjoy a few festivities that include: new missions, rewards, the first one-handed sword. Available until August 19. Get ready to start early, the trip to France will arrive before you know it, ”explains the official Assassin’s Creed Twitter account. And it is that the aforementioned expansion The Siege of Paris will take us to a France devastated by war next August 12, so Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will be receiving a lot of news in the following dates.

Meanwhile, you can enjoy for more than twenty days the news and additional activities of the Sigrblot Festival, which will follow the line of previous events such as the Yule, the winter solstice. Remember that these new missions are already available and that as usual, you will be able to start many of them in your own settlement, so there is no longer an excuse not to return to Valhalla with Eivor before the arrival of the second story expansion.