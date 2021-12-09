Both sagas have bet heavily on Norse mythology in their latest installments.

In past years we have been able to see how Greek mythology was the one that took all the spotlight in pop culture, especially in the time of the 90s and early 2000s. This could be attributed to different factors, such as the fact that Disney premieres Hercules, as well as other productions such as Hercules (different from the previous one) and Xena, the warrior princess, had great popularity.

In fact, in the world of video games we could see how Kratos destroyed the entire olympic pantheon, while in Assassin’s Creed the characters of the First Civilization were clearly inspired by Greek gods and myths. However, in recent years, and perhaps with some influence from Marvel and its MCU, Norse mythology has become very popular, giving rise that even the two sagas mentioned make the leap to this same religion.

In this way, they materialized on the one hand God of War of 2018, with a sequel scheduled for 2022 and that receives the title of Ragnarok; as well as Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, the new installment of the famous Ubisoft saga that takes us to the time of the Vikings. And under this premise, It seems that both sagas are going to unite in themes beyond what is imaginable.

An insider talking about the upcoming Assassin’s Creed Valhalla expansion

According to Tom Henderon, who is a well-known insider for games like Call of Duty and Battlefield, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla would receive a major expansion, which, in addition, to be announced at The Game Awards, this being a gala that will take place during the early hours of Thursday to Friday of this week. In the same way, adds that the expansion will last for an extra 40 hours of gameplay, thus beating the other expansions of the title. You can see this in the following tweet:

There’s a new Assassin’s Creed Valhalla DLC coming this December (announcement at TGA?). There’s also a massive DLC expansion coming in March 2022. It’s expected to be around 40 hours of additional gameplay and will be a “God of War-style” expansion, whatever that means. – Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) December 7, 2021

This too would link with the data that could be known last October by the dataminers, which found files of this DLC that would be called Dawn of Ragnarok, which automatically makes us relate it to the adventure of the Spartan that will arrive in 2022.

It is worth mentioning that Ubisoft has not commented on the matter, so it will be necessary to see if it ends up being real, although, ** if it has left the game files, everything indicates that it does *. Therefore, if you are fans of the saga, it is recommended that tomorrow you pay attention to the announcements that are given at The Game Awards.

