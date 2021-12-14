Assassin's Creed Valhalla presents Dawn of Ragnarok, the biggest expansion of the series

As has been rumored, Ubisoft has presented the new expansion for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, call Dawn of Ragnarok. After the company anticipated that this year there would not be a new game in the saga but that it would continue to bet on expanding this latest installment, what will turn out to be the largest expansion of any of the assassins games has been released. In a first trailer it has been advanced that Eivor must face his destiny as Odin, the Norse god of war and wisdom to rescue his son Balder, who has been captured by an unspeakable enemy.

Odin will have cunning and ingenuity to infiltrate a hostile new territory, being able to get dwarf allies to get revenge on Balder’s captors. New features in the DLC include: supernatural powers like absorbing new abilities from defeated foes or being able to turn into a raven to execute spectacular kills or resurrect defeated foes to join the ranks.

The story of Dawn of Ragnarok is set in a new location, the mythical dwarf kingdom of Svartálfaheim, a beautiful but hostile world subjected to the yoke of invasion where there will be from underground forges to high golden peaks. Obviously, new adversaries can also be expected: jotnarice enemies of Jotunheim, and the muspelians, Muspell’s fiery enemies. The DLC will hit all platforms on April 9, 2022 for € 39.99 and will gift the first buyers with the Twilight bundle, consisting of Delling’s Envoy Raven Skin, Lynx Havardr Mount, Twilight Gear Set, and Algurnir Danish Ax.

<br>

Know more: Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla screenwriter talks about the possible locations of the new installment



Although Assassin’s Creed Valhalla had a somewhat criticized premiere, its subsequent updates made it a better game. In addition to being loaded with free bonus content, the title received two paid expansions, and this third is certainly looking to be most promising.