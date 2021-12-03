Assassin's Creed Valhalla is half price - get it now!

Throughout the year you can find good video game deals and in AlfaBetaJuega we bring you the best. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is an amazing game that offers many hours of entertainment and now it’s available for 34.47 euros on Amazon, almost half its price launch. The game has been one year old and is the successor to Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, but this time the protagonist travel to the 9th century, where the invasion of Great Britain by the Vikings takes place.

Know more: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla for PS5



Above all we highlight the PS5 version, as many gamers have managed to buy the console in recent months. If you are one of them, you can dedicate time to this action and adventure game that takes place in a fascinating open world. Right now Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has 48 percent off, so you can easily save 30 euros on each available edition of PS4 and PS5. Both versions have a price of 34.90 and 34.47 euros, respectively.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla lowered for less than 40 euros

In Assassin’s Creed Valhalla the player embodies Eivor, a Viking invader who leads his people from Norway to fight a war against King Alfred the Great. Therefore, the game has a historical setting with careful attention to detail, although it includes fantastic elements of norse mythology. That combination is perfect and worked with previous games in Egypt and Greece. Valhalla includes settlements as a novelty, where the player can get bonuses for protect and enhance these villages.

Do you want to discover a historical moment while you play Then buy now Assassin’s Creed Valhalla for 34.47 euros, a irresistible price for fans of the franchise. We also remind you that the PS4 version can be upgraded to PS5 totally free. If you still haven’t got a new console, it is a good option to buy this edition.