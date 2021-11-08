This week will mark one year since Assassin’s Creed Valhalla went on sale. Since then the last installment of the saga has received several updates along with a couple of expansions, although there will not be everything, because Ubisoft has revealed everything the game will receive until the end of 2021.

For this, he has drawn up a roadmap in which we can see that a series of free events will be enabled along with another series of news that will begin to be ready from this week. In fact, tomorrow, November 9, you will be able to download update 1.4.0, to which will be added the event Tombs of the Fallen.

And it will not be the only thing, because from December 11 to 2 another free event is also scheduled to start, which in this case will have a limited duration and will invite us to participate in the Oskoreia Festival. Finally, in December update 1.4.1 will be published on a specific day to be decided, just as it is also pending to reveal what it will contain.

Until then, in a few hours it will be possible enjoy new adventures in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. In addition, for a few days you can download your own Discovery Tour for free in case you have a copy of the game or purchase it separately in its PC version, while the console version is expected to launch separately at the beginning of 2022.