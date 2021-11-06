It’s been a year since Assassin’s Creed Valhalla come into our lives and become the first game in the saga to land on the new generation of consoles, with all that that entailed. Ubisoft has been working on its open world video game ever since and the expansions, thematic events and updates that have been arriving in recent months are good proof of this. Now Assassin’s Creed Valhalla details its contents for the remainder of 2021. And it is that fans of the video game starring the Viking Eivor still have strong emotions ahead.

Do you want more? 🌀 Here you can see a preview of what is to come to Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. It seems that 2021 still has a few more mysteries to discover 🔎. #AssassinsCreed pic.twitter.com/Obmg8mpids – Assassin’s Creed ES (@assassinsspain) November 5, 2021

“Do you want more? Here you can see a preview of what is to come to Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. It seems that 2021 still has a few more mysteries to uncover”, Has commented the official account of Assassin’s Creed Spain before giving way to the image in which all the details are offered. Here we detail what these new contents are.

9/11: Update 1.4.0

11/9: Free Activity – Tombs of the Fallen

11/11 – 12/2: Limited Time Event – Oskoreia Holidays

December: Update 1.4.1

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is the second most profitable Ubisoft game in its history

For the moment Ubisoft is not yet in a position to offer more details on what each of the free updates, as well as the activities that will include more content playable to Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. What we do know is that the limited-time event, as has happened in the past, will introduce activities and events to our settlement in order to get exclusive rewards and much more, all for free. It is hoped that soon we will know more ins and outs about the contents that will arrive on Tuesday of next week at the open world video game of the French company.