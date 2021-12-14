Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök release date confirmed

Good news for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla fans, as Ubisoft has officially announced the launch for one of its most ambitious expansions in franchise history, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök. Already being the second year of support for the game, we can think of the great reception and playability that the title launched in 2020 has had.

Through its YouTube channel, Ubisoft has released an attractive launch trailer, confirming the date for March 10, 2022. The expansion comes to complement a story that has left many fans asking for its continuation, where we will again have to manage Eivor to save the imminent threat.

As we can see in the trailer, the dwarf kingdom of Svartalfheim is crumbling, while Baldr is being kidnapped by the fire giant Surtr. Everything will depend on Eivor, since his destiny will be to become Odin and save the latent threat. Jointly, for players who purchase the expansion between now and April 9, 2022, New divine powers will arrive to use, in addition to the twilight pack. This consists of a Dellingr raven skin, the Havardr Lynx mount, the Twilight gear set, and the Algurnir Dane ax – all for immediate use in the base game.

Excellent news for all the fans of Assassins Creed Valhalla, which has managed to give a new look and gameplay to the players that it has dragged from past games of the franchise. With all these packages, It is logical to think that there will be special events and additional content for the launch, to captivate the legendaries of this adventure.

