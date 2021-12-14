Assassin’s Creed Valhalla announced a crossover with AC Odyssey and a new expansion for 2022, Dawn of Ragnarok.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla confirmed new content. A crossover is coming with AC Odyssey and a new expansion with more than 35 hours of content.

Just over a year after the launch of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Ubisoft announced new content for the acclaimed open world video game, as well as an interesting crossover with the previous installment, AC Odyssey.

Dawn of Ragnarok: details of the next Eivor trip

One of the great novelties that will come to Assassin’s Creed Valhalla in 2022 it has the name of Dawn of Ragnarok– An expansion that will expand the adventure of Eivor with new weapons, characters and powers based on the “Asgardian fantasy” Y “Over 35 hours of new content in a collection of Nordic kingdoms that are roughly a third the size of England” as confirmed Ubisoft. It will launch on March 10 next year.

The expansion will be set in the kingdom of Asgard, one of the locations available in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla through particular potions that the protagonist could create in secondary missions. Eivor will play Odin, who “Faces a new threat to Asgard from the combined forces of the ice giants of Jotunheim and the demonic forces of Muspelheim led by Surtr.”

Dawn of Ragnarok will allow you to explore the world of Svartalfheim on a scale that, according to its creators, will offer players “The opportunity to explore and investigate, to give them a playground where they can interact with a world very different from what they have enjoyed in the main game so far.”

There will also be new weapons and magical powers, which will be linked to Odin’s abilities, such as the transformation of a raven to attack enemies with stealth, among others that will be confirmed later.

Kassandra, protagonist of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, will arrive in Valhalla with “Crossover Story”

In addition to the expansion Dawn of Ragnarok, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will have a cross-over with AC Odyssey on December 14, where the protagonist, Kassandra, will arrive in the Nordic lands and meet with Eivor.

“When we looked at the most recently released games and their place on the world’s overall timeline, we saw an opportunity to bring a unique character to the brand back into the limelight: Kassandra.” He said Ubisoft.

“With her immortality beginning in 431 BC the notion of connection with other games started there, and we needed to start her new adventure, a unique odyssey in a way by asking ourselves’ What did Kassandra do when she became immortal?” We started with Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, and since Assassin’s Creed Valhalla was the most recently released game, it was an opportunity to connect them and answer the question “What happens when two protagonists of Assassin’s Creed meet?”

