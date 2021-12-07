How many comics are there in Spain about the world of the Assassin Brotherhood? Leave us a few minutes and we will clarify it for you.

November 2007 saw the birth of the first installment of one of the most awarded and appreciated sagas by players around the world: Assassin’s creed. Since then it has not stopped growing and increasing, with new video games, such as the Infinite coming soon , but also in other media, novels, shorts, a movie, a possible adaptation to a series on Netflix, guides, and comics, one of the media most closely related to audiovisuals. In the cartoons we have seen new assassins, new Templars, and new adventures, and now, it’s time to remember how many of these iterations we have in our country.

Despite its popularity, publishing comics about Assassin’s creed in Spain it has been quite discontinuous, with several publishers releasing series and sagas from different publishers, one European and the other Anglo-Saxon, resulting in a “mess” to be able to gather all the series. We are going to focus on the sagas and talk about each one in a concise way so that any fan can choose the comic series that most appeals to them.

The Fall and The Chain

The story of the Russian assassin Nikolai Orelov and his son Kenya. In the first we witness the discovery of a new fruit of Eden and the struggle between Templars and Assassins to possess it. But for the old hunter of the cold north there is no bright side, and flight is the only way, both from friend and foe. Where? To a country that is developing in great strides: the United States. In the continuation we discover Kenya, heir to the old assassin’s abilities, and his curse. Enemy of both sides, you must keep your guard up, and kill.

A good story that talks about family, duty, and leaves no side unexamined, showing that not all are good even if the intention is. Cameron Stewart knows what to do, and Karl Kerschl’s drawing leaves a spectacular saga.

Brahman

An outstanding saga where we witness both the memories of the murderer, and the present of the user of the Animus. Narrative on two levels that little by little discover secrets and twists that leave this series among the most outstanding of those we have on this list. The work of Kerschel in command of the image stands out again, far from the previous one and with a notable luminous cartoon tone.

Black flag awakening

How well the manga suits Assassin’s!

Adaptation to the Japanese comic of the phenomenon, and the chosen time: the Golden Age of piracy! Edward Kenway populates the memories of Masato, who wants to participate in the experiment to improve his relationship with his mother. With some excess of emotion and exaggeration, this manga fulfills its intention, action and mysteries to reveal. The Japanese aesthetic stands out a lot, which is great for the franchise even if we did not believe it before reading it.

The BD saga:

This series is made up of 6 deliveries in European album format:

Desmond Aquilus Accipiter Hawk The Cakr Leila

The initial comic saga in Spain, the first to arrive and one of the most remembered. Because it uses the characters from the original video game, increases the lore, and jumps from Egypt to Rome through our current time to weave a story that complements what has been experienced while playing.

Corberyan and Defali make clear their knowledge of history and the Assassins to weave and unweave high points in the development of the Brotherhood and leave new unknowns. Among the sagas that we have named we may be facing the one with the simplest aesthetic. With the clear line of Franco-Belgian BD, it is enjoyed for historical accuracy and precision, but it misses some moments that would be more spectacular with North American artists.

Fireproof , Setting sun and back home

The most modern saga of the Brotherhood is the one that has spread the most in Spain in numbers, and in plot, seeking to change and expand the world of Assassin’s, involving more the real world and espionage. The convolutedness at some point in the script stands out. The drawing complies but does not leave too many bright details.

Conspiracies

Guillaume Dorison stands out by creating a new assassin, in World War II, less knowledgeable about the sect, and with many more doubts and weaknesses. Perhaps the most intense of the comics we discussed, and one of the most complete. Again wide lore, but above all it raises the need in a modern world of “Shepherds of men” as both the Assassins and the Templars believe.

Valhalla: Song of Glory

The official prequel to the Ubisoft video game.

Spectacular drawing, and a story that advances with blows of the ax and sword. Do you want to know a little more about Eivor and Sigurd and their history before the arrival of the war between Assassins and Templars to the far north. It’s the closest to pure cinematic in-game, and aside from the extra info before playing, it’s pure Viking entertainment.