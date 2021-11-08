Last August, Ubisoft announced the existence of Assassin’s creed infinity, a title that will be completely different from what has been seen in recent years and that everything seems to indicate that it will be a massive online game, with independent stories, where Ubisoft Quebec as development leader will be accompanied by Ubisoft Montreal. This new formula aims to exceed the expectations of fans who have been asking for a more cohesive approach, where different stories or games will make sense of each other. But this will not be all, as Ubisoft has recently revealed that Assassin’s Creed Infinity will have elements of previous games that fans love.

The same CEO Yves Guillemot, who confirmed that Assassin’s Creed Infinity will not be free to play, has now revealed via GameRant, that Assassin’s Creed Infinity will have elements of previous games that fans love, among other things that you can read below:

This game will have many narrative elements. It will be a very innovative game, but in addition, it will have what players already have in all other Assassin’s Creed games, all the elements they love… straight from the start. So it’s going to be a great game. But with many elements that already exist in the games that we published in the past.

We remind you that Nathalie Bouchard, CEO of Ubisoft Quebec and Christophe Derennes, CEO of Ubisoft Montreal, have announced that in the coming months we will have new information about the new Assassin’s Creed Infinity, an online title that will constantly evolve, including new historical periods.