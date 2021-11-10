You’ll have to hurry to get hold of these three games.

Many of you may know the Assassin’s Creed saga for being open worlds in 3 dimensions in which we will have to go through cities of antiquity (or closer to our era) while we have different escape routes and stealth to be able to meet our goals in the game.

Nevertheless, This Ubisoft saga has a spin-off that is more or less known depending on who you ask, being this the Assassin’s Creed Chronicles trilogy, in which we will handle three murderers in three different times and with three objectives focused on their historical context. All this in plots that They will have as their central axis the Assassins Creed as well as revenge, redress and redemption.

Assassin’s Creed Chewing Gum will be free on PC until November 12.

Under this premise, you should know that These games that are closer to the concept and original mechanics of the early Prince of Persia titles have fully entered into a special promotion, since you can get a free copy of Assassin’s Creed Chronicles Trilogy for a limited time.

Thus, you can get through Ubisoft Connect a digital copy for PC Assassin’s Creed Chronicles, although you will have until 12th of November, that is to say, until Friday of this week to get your copy. For this you only have access this link to access your purchase.

A trilogy that takes us to China, India and Russia

Having said all the above, it must be said that this trilogy consists of three independent stories, which are located in China, India and Russia, being in fact the title of China after the events of the Ezio Auditore trilogy, since its protagonist appeared in the special video that showed the last days of the Italian assassin how loved it is by fans of the license.

Be that as it may, although they have not had the same sales success as the main saga, it has to be said that Assassin’s Creed Chronicles is a video game that has been liked by both fans of this saga and those of the aforementioned Prince of Pesia. Likewise, they are titles that, beyond the action, place a special emphasis on stealth, so, in a certain sense, They are more Assassin’s Creed than the latest games, which have become more oriented towards battles and combat.

