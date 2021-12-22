Assassin’s Creed Syphonic Adventure, a choir and orchestra concert with more than 100 songs of the title that celebrates the 15th anniversary of the title. Find out all the details in this note!

Video games increasingly have a higher level of immersion, not only in terms of the depth of the stories or the graphics, but also in the audio. Sound design is very important in games as they can generate intrigue, tension or adrenaline. This time, Assassin’s creed will be in charge of taking his music to a concert on the occasion of the celebration for the 15 years of the title.

Assassin’s Creed celebrates its 15th anniversary with a choir and orchestra concert that would begin a world tour in 2022. To carry it out, Ubisoft partnered with Overlook Events to create Assassin’s Creed Symphonic Adventure. The announcement was issued by the developer through the VGC website, where they not only talked about the collaboration with Overlook, but also about the event.

It is not the first time that the Ubisoft video game chorus has toured the world. The musicalization of Assassins Creed always stood out and featured pieces like the soundtracks from Brotherhood or AC 3, among others. Surely the fact that the melodies of the game are good, perhaps due to the large number of different composers, such as: Jesper Kyd, Sarah Schachner, Winifred Phillips, Elitsa Alexandrova and Lorne Balfe.

On the other hand, it is planned that in early 2023, Assassin’s Creed Symphonic Adventure will have its world tour. The concert will last approximately 2 hours, where more than 100 iconic musical pieces of the game will be played.

2022 will be a great year for the entire Assassin’s Creed saga, not just for the symphonic event or for its 15 years. But also because Valhalla will have an expansion: Dawn of Ragnarok.

Assassin’s Creed Symphonic Adventure will be a choir and orchestra concert featuring a HD display, lighting and sound effects. Anyway, if you want to witness the ceremony, you will have to wait, since the concert will premiere on October 29, 2022 at the Grand Rex Theater in Paris, France.

