Marcos Camayo Guetio, a community member of the Nasa-Kiwe people, who served as a former councilor of the Cric (Indigenous Regional Committee of Cauca) and former indigenous governor, was killed by individuals who were mobilizing on a blue motorcycle, according to information from witnesses from The delights, rural area of Buenos Aires, north of Cauca.

Camacho Guetio was recognized for his work as governor in two terms (2004 and 2010) and served as political coordinator of the Çxhab Wala Kiwe’s Tissue of Health since 2014.

The victim died at the scene. The reactions after his death were immediate. Senator Nasa Feliciano Valencia (MAIS), issued an alert regarding the fact of violence that cost the life of the former governor:

The Fabric for the Defense of Life and Human Rights Çxhab Wala Kiwe – ACIN, denounces the murder of the indigenous leader Marcos Camayo. Armed men who were mobilizing on a motorcycle shot him when he was in the Las Delicias community in Buenos Aires, Cauca.

Diana Sanchez Lara, director of the Minga Association as well as a Human Rights activist, he rejected the murder of Marcos Camayo Guetio In a sense message on Twitter:

Until when, the worthy and brave indigenous Nasa people have to endure the murder of their sons and daughters, with the complicit silence of the government @IvanDuque and the entire Colombian State? Today, former Governor Marcos Camayo Guetio was assassinated. Pain. Solidarity @KiweNasa

The ACIN (Association of Indigenous Cabildos del Norte del Cauca) issued a statement signed in conjunction with the indigenous guard – Kiwe Thegnas, the latter were present at the place where he was assassinated Camacho Guetio, by which they called attention to the lack of guarantees for indigenous leaders, and by extension for the communities of Cauca: “We reject this new act of death that destroys the community fabric and we alert the community of the Sa’th Fxinxi Kiwe Life Plan, in the north and at the regional level to support the territory of Las Delicias at this time”Demanded the organization in said statement.

In the balance that makes Indepaz Regarding cases of violence against social leaders in Colombia, the death of Camayo Guetio is number 155 so far this year and 1270 since the Peace Accords were signed.

This is the panorama of violence in 2021

It should be noted that since 2017 there has been one of the highest peaks of massacres after the peace agreement had been signed. In that year, Indepaz documented 91 massacres that left 381 victims, figures that do not stop, since so far in 2021 there have been 77 massacres in 2021 with 279 victims.

The departments most affected by the massacres have been Antioquia with 13, Cauca (13), Valle del Cauca (9), Nariño (8) and Norte de Santander (6). The peculiarity is that Antioquia, Cauca and Nariño were also the departments in which the most massacres occurred last year, according to Indepaz, The three have something in common: in none of them has the State managed to fill the void left by the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) after the signing of the Peace Accords.

Indepaz also announced that, between January 1 and October 16, 2021, 41 former FARC combatants have been killed or disappeared. In addition, the Institute also indicated to RCN Radio that, since the signing of the Peace Agreement, 290 have been assassinated.

According to the Institute, four crimes have already been reported this October: Duberney Gómez Rodríguez (in Neiva, Nariño); Ruber Erney Dorado (in Balboa, Cauca); María Steffania Muñoz Villa (Buenos Aires, Cauca), and Jorge Eliecer Garzón Manrique (in Florencia, Caquetá).

