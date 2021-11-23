According to a study that has been published in the “ESC Heart Failure”, journal of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC), the use of Aspirin is associated with a 26% increased risk of heart failure in people with at least one factor predisposition to disease. Predisposing factors are smoking, obesity, high blood pressure, diabetes, high cholesterol, and cardiovascular disease.

According to Dr. Blerim Mujaj, author of the study and the Freiburg University (Germany), “This is the first study to report that, among individuals with at least one risk factor for heart failure, those who took Aspirin were more likely to develop the disease later than those who did not use heart failure. medication”.

The influence of Aspirin on heart failure is considered controversial

This study, therefore, aimed to evaluate its relationship with the incidence of heart failure in people with and without heart disease and to assess whether the use of the drug is related to a new diagnosis of heart failure in people at risk.

This analysis included 30,827 people at risk of developing heart failure who enrolled in the HOMAGE study from Western Europe and the United States. One more of the following factors was defined as “at risk”: obesity, high blood pressure, smoking, diabetes, high cholesterol, and cardiovascular disease.

The participants were over 40 years old and did not have heart failure at the start of the study. Aspirin use was recorded at the time of enrollment and participants were classified as users or non-users. Participants were followed up until the first incidence of fatal or non-fatal heart failure requiring hospitalization.

The mean age of the participants in this study was 67 years and 34% were women. At the start of the study, a total of 7,698 participants (25%) were taking aspirin. During the 5.3 years of follow-up, 1,330 participants developed heart failure.

These researchers evaluated the association between Aspirin use and incident heart failure after adjusting for sex, age, Body Mass Index, smoking, alcohol consumption, blood pressure, heart rate, blood cholesterol, creatinine, hypertension, diabetes, cardiovascular disease and treatment with inhibitors of the renin-angiotensin-aldosterone system, calcium antagonists, diuretics, beta-blockers and lipid-lowering drugs. Taking Aspirin was independently associated with a 26% increased risk of a new heart failure diagnosis.