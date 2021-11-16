Black Friday 2021 is approaching and one of the devices that are usually in high demand on these dates are the sound bars, equipment that has gradually replaced the classic speakers and amplifiers thanks to its more compact format and specifically designed to achieve a movie sound without filling the living room with cables.

When it comes to buying a sound bar we have hundreds of options available in the market. So many that they can overwhelm us with very diverse names, formats, parameters and characteristics that sometimes do not refer to the real quality of the equipment and are pure advertising strategy.





Are you thinking of acquiring a Sound bar in the coming weeks and you don’t really know what to look for to make a purchase that meets your real needs and expectations? Here we explain the most important key aspects things to keep in mind when choosing your ideal soundbar.

Number of built-in speakers and power





One of the main parameters that we can look at to assess the performance of a sound bar is the quantity (and quality) of speakers or drivers that it integrates, as well as its size and real power that they are capable of offering.

There is no one figure that is better than another, but more drivers in general, better performance in terms of capacity sound pressure delivery (volume) without distorting, a characteristic that is closely linked to the size of their membranes.

The number of channels does not have to coincide with the number of drivers, since the usual thing is that for channel let’s have several speakers, for example several woofers plus a tweeter plus a passive radiator to improve the response in low frequencies, etc. For what it will help us to know the number of channels of the bar is to know if they will be able to offer a solvent surround sound system.

Thus, the 2.1 or 3.1 type models will be focused on improve the clarity of dialogue and overall TV sound, but they will hardly be able to deliver convincing surround effects in movies. For this we will have to resort to bars that have more additional channels located both in the front and upper or lateral parts.

Another important point to take into account is related to the power that the bar is capable of providing. In his day we talked about how to value this aspect in an amplifier, something that we can transport directly to the world of sound bars so as not to be overwhelmed by stratospheric figures from manufacturers.





Thus, when choosing a sound bar it is not advisable to get carried away only by the number of watts promoted in the specifications, since will not be a true indicator of sound quality that the model will offer us. In addition, it often happens that the lower the range of the bar, the higher and more publicity these values ​​are given with figures of hundreds of watts for a tiny model.

If we want to get an idea of ​​the real power that the team will offer us, we can resort to the trick of look at the electricity consumption of the bar. It is not possible for a model with 10 watt power consumption to provide us with an actual 700 watts of sound power.

Wireless and wired connectivity

The number and type of connections In our future sound bar it is also a very important aspect and that will allow us, or not, to be able to use it as we want both now and in the future with other devices that we will buy in a few years.

Current models offer at least some optical digital port to connect it to the TV and analog inputs of the RCA type or 3.5mm jack. However, if we want a future-proof bar, we should buy it with HDMI 2.0 or 2.1 ports (the latter ideal for new generation consoles and 8K TVs).





If we want to unify the wiring in the living room furniture, it is also convenient that our bar has some compatible HDMI port with ARC or better yet eARC, in this way we can eliminate the optical cable and leave the HDMI as the nerve center of the connections between the TV and the bar.

If we are thinking of being able to play content directly from our mobile phone or a laptop, it is also advisable to have Bluetooth wireless connectivity and if possible with NFC to improve pairing.

With or without external subwoofer

A question that is usually common among first-time buyers is about the need to acquire a model that comes with separate external subwoofer. In this article we discussed the advantages and disadvantages as well as the most recommended use cases, but we will summarize below some of the key aspects to assess.

Having a good external subwoofer will allow us improve the bass response of the bar, but this will not always offer a real advantage, since in the case of sound bars we will be limited by the dimensions of the same and the Possibilities for placing the subwoofer in the room.





We could think that the subwoofer can be placed almost anywhere in the room, and in the case of a sound system with large speakers capable of lowering in frequency, it would be like that. However, when it comes to sound bars, due to the small size of the built-in speakers, the subwoofer has to handle the reproduction of a much wider frequency band than usual that it can. go up to 150 Hz, 200 Hz or sometimes even more.

This implies that the sound emitted by the subwoofer is directional, which means that we will be able to perfectly distinguish where it comes from. Thus, if we can place the subwoofer next to the bar at a short distance of about 1-1.5 meters, the integration will be good and we will perceive the overall sound (bar plus subwoofer) as a coherent whole.





Otherwise, if we do not have a place nearby we will notice a lag and a loss of realismSince the mids and highs will appear to come from one place and the lows from another, something that cannot be solved with EQ or acoustic correction. In these cases where we cannot place the subwoofer near the bar, it may be more convenient for us a model that comes without it integrated.

Manufacturers will tell us that they have models with the “subwoofer integrated in the bar”, a slight commercial exaggeration that only indicates that they bring this function inside the bar using some special drivers that they will not give us the same result as an external one larger in size, but which may be an acceptable option when there is no other option.

Supported sound formats





Modern soundbars can be true sound processing centers capable of decode and play a multitude of digital sound formats that we deliver for its optical and HDMI inputs.

It is convenient to assess what kind of file formats and types we will need, since the addition of some will increase the price of our beloved bar.

For example, the most basic models are not capable of decoding any format by themselves and we will have to give them already prepared from the TV. From there we will go up in benefits with teams that can work with Dolby Digital, DTS, its lossless versions, or even with Dolby Atmos and DTS: X object-based formats.

Each increase in these benefits will mean a price increase that we may never take advantage of. For example, if we are not going to hire a streaming service compatible with Atmos or connect a Blu-ray player to the bar, we probably will not need a model compatible with this format and we can save a few euros.

It is also convenient to look at whether the model we are thinking of buying has the option of directly play music files that we introduce it for example through a USB port or through the local network. In these cases it is useful to know by looking at the technical specifications what specific file types it can recognize, is not going to be that in which we keep a good part of our music is not compatible.

Extra functionalities and features





To finish deciding to buy a specific model, it is also convenient to review the extra functionalities that it will offer us our future bar. They are not essential, but they can be useful and help us choose our ideal model.

For example, we can assess that it has the appropriate size and design for the living room, that it comes or not with plates to hang it on the wall in case we need it, that it has a complete remote control, that it is easy to handle, to offer us possibility to equalize bass and treble or that it has different special listening modes to highlight the voices over the rest of the effects and music.

Models that have some acoustic correction system integrated and especially those that allow future expansion by adding more speakers wireless to the set to enhance surround sound effects. These are usually more expensive options, but we may be interested in the future if we want to improve the performance of the team.