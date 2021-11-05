There are two months until the start of the Dakar 2022. Two months in which a nomadic population will be born out of nowhere in the middle of the Saudi Arabian desert. This is how the world’s toughest rally-raid caravan can be defined somewhat poetically, even if it is still far from forming this ‘family’ of more than 3,000 people in the Middle East. With everything, ASO faces the enormous logistical challenge of moving all the vehicles of the competitors and also of the organization, as well as all the necessary material to make the race viable during the two weeks it lasts.

Nevertheless, the situation is far from ideal for ASO as promoter of the Dakar. The serious crisis that global transport suffers due to various factors such as the increase in fuel prices, the bottleneck effect that is drawn in the supply chain or the imbalance between the supply and demand of transport services. A series of events and circumstances that greatly complicate the maritime transport of the Dakar caravan to the Middle East due to the shortage of freighters and the delays that are occurring in the main ports.

For this reason, ASO has decided to advance the embargo of the vehicles and material of the Dakar 2022 in two weeks. A circumstance that ensures the logistical viability of the transfer, but which in turn complicates the development of the most humble projects. In the end, two weeks can be the difference between success and failure in humble teamsAt least compared to large structures that can afford big changes to their plans, even if it means spending extra to rush their new vehicle development deadlines and move their vehicles to traditional ASO shipping.