The loyalty that a brand can earn from its consumers is very important. On Twitter, a loyal Starbucks user told a story that helped her further strengthen loyalty to the American coffee brand.

The user identified as @HatsumiNonaka tells what ended the favor she asked some Starbucks workers at a branch located at the Guadalajara airport in Mexico. The favor requested by the woman consisted of guarding her car with the keys for more than 24 hours.

“This is Santiago, he works at the @StarbucksMex at the GDL airport. For more than 24 hours, without knowing me, he looked after another Partner: RAFAEL, my car keys and the parking ticket so he could give them to my best friend. They are wonderful and honest. THANK YOU ”, says the young woman in a first tweet.

In a second publication, the consumer explains the reasons why she had to leave her car in the hands of Starbucks employees, as well as recognizing the good values ​​of the company and the quality of workers they have.

“I had to leave my car in the parking lot by the hour, not finding a place in the others. I worked at @StarbucksMex a long time ago and I perfectly remember the principles and values ​​of the company and the quality of its Partners. So without thinking, I left them my car. I was not wrong, ”says another publication.

These types of stories told by consumers of a brand on social networks are those that demonstrate the loyalty that a company can have with its customers.

In addition, it also helps to create a good image in the digital world. Creating that the digital pulse knows and shares these types of stories that help the brand sell more.

Brand loyalty

According to a study “Brand Keys Loyalty Leaders 2011” conducted by Forbes magazine, showed that the brands that enjoy the most loyalty are those that have a real influence on people’s daily lives.

In the world of commerce, a brand strives to gain the loyalty of its customers with promotions, products or campaigns that help them to involve more customers every day.

In that sense, when we talk about brand loyalty or brand loyalty we can define it from the marketing point of view, such as the repeated purchase of a product or service as a result of the perceived value, trust and the bond generated between the client-company.

Depending on the degree of satisfaction in relation to your products and the added value that you bring to their consumer experiences, your customers will become ambassadors for your brand or will jump from one company to another with total ease. Specialists assure that the secret for the public to love a brand lies in constantly adding value in each of the key areas of the business.

While brand loyalty is good for businesses, it improves customer retention, strengthens marketing efforts, increases recurring revenue, and can provide a company with greater resilience in the face of increased competition.

