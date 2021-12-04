The former general director of the defunct Metro Project, Enrique Horcasitas Manjarrez, wants to follow the path of Carso Infraestructura y Construcción, a company that built the section of Line 12 of the Mexico City Metro that collapsed last May, that is, reach a reparatory agreement in the accident investigation and with it the cancellation of the judicial process against him.

This Friday the former government official of Marcelo Ebrard reappeared who he closely followed the planning and construction of the controversial golden line. In the company of his defense attorney, Gabriel Regino, Horcasitas stated that does not share the position of the Attorney General’s Office capital “When he tries to impute me some supposed failures in the construction and exonerate the construction companies”.

The accident that occurred on the night of May 3 left a balance of 26 people dead and more than 90 injured, some with permanent damage.

“If there is a reparatory agreement, I express my willingness to adhere to it and therefore my defense request the cancellation of this process that has more political than judicial overtones,” said the former official in a message that he read this Friday at a press conference, within the framework of the impeachment hearing in the case of Metro Lines 12, in which he and nine other people are identified as allegedly responsible for homicide, injuries and negligent damages.

He indicated that he is presented to the audience with the interest of clarifying the causes and proving his innocence. “I fully complied with my obligations, which consisted of managing the administration of the work contract for the execution of the works of Line 12 of the Metro ”, said the former director of the Metro Project, a decentralized body that was created in the Ebrard administration to monitor the emblem project of his government.

“The work was delivered in perfect condition. There are international certifications that have already been endorsed by the Superior Court of Justice of Mexico City Regarding a dispute that he held with the consortium of the work and that in a final judgment it was recognized that Line 12 was built optimally and without irregularities ”, he emphasized.

Defense attorney Gabriel Regino pointed out that he will request the annulment of the judicial process against Horacistas because the Attorney General’s Office He has already reached a reparatory agreement with Carso. With said agreement, he considered, the criminal case is extinguished. The fact that his client, Enrique Horcasitas, expresses his willingness to adhere to the reparation agreement does not mean that he accepts any responsibility in the case of the accident on Line 12 of the Metro.

Previously, the lawyer Teófilo Benítez, lawyer for at least nine of the accident victims assured that there are sufficient elements to request preventive detention for Horcasitas.

Cristopher Estupiñán, defender of another group of accident victims, warned that they will insist that companies be charged with the accident on Line 12, which occurred on May 3.

Last October it was reported that Grupo Carso, owned by businessman Carlos Slim, intends to allocate an amount close to 800 million pesos to rehabilitate and reinforce the elevated section of Metro Line 12 which collapsed in May, the company’s CEO estimated on Tuesday.

Grupo Carso’s construction unit, CICSA, joined together with the ICA company and the French firm Alstom a consortium that built Metro Line 12 and was in charge of the damaged section, although it has refused to be responsible.

“In this case for our auditors, the materiality is around 800 million pesos”, Antonio Gómez, CEO of Grupo Carso, then stated about the cost of the repair, on a call with analysts. In addition, he clarified that it was an estimated figure and that it represents no more than 1% of the company’s sales.

Slim’s company signed with the authorities of Mexico City a collaboration agreement and a reparatory agreement to carry out the work. According to an independent investigation contracted by the capital authorities, structural failures of origin caused the accident that caused the death of 26 people.

