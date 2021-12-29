Ask for it for Reyes! Lego Sonic The Hedgehog Set

Ask for it for Three Kings Day! You can now order the official set of Lego Sonic the Hedgehog to build your own Green Hill Zone with 1125 pieces.

The Lego Sonic the Hedgehog set is on sale now and available from January 1, 2022, perfect to receive it on Three Kings Day. The set features the heroic hedgehog and classic villains, Dr. Eggman and the Chaos Emeralds.

Officially appointed Lego Ideas Sonic the Hedgehog Green Hill ZoneIt features a bright, brick-based 8-bit blocky design, and details on the set include a checkpoint marker, a Technic-actuated spring to launch Sonic, and ignition boxes.

He is not the first set of Sonic, but the new minifigure version of Sonic has an updated design with additional details such as printed Sonic shoe buckles on the minifigure’s feet.

The new set is designed to be somewhat modular., allowing fans to purchase multiple copies to extend the level.