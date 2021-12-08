asistensi; new models of medical care in insurance

Medical insurance is a contract that serves people so that, if they need it, they can cover the expenses derived from an illness, illness, accident, etc.

Because it is necessary?

Most people cannot afford quality private health care costs as they are often very high. So it is important to have insurance that allows us to cover these expenses.

Medical care a financial burden?

Medical care such as surgeries, emergency care, prescription drugs. As well as labs, scans, and exams, it can become a huge financial burden.

In fact, these types of costs can add up very quickly and can even lead to bankruptcy.

ASISTENSI: Make health more humane so that all people have access to coverage for medical emergencies, using the power of technology

In Mexico alone, most people do not have health insurance largely due to it. What to have the same does not imply that the beneficiary will be exempt from high additional costs.

As we know, and even though we didn’t like e think about Thus, a medical emergency entails medical expenses associated with consultations, treatments and hospitalizations. Which end up severely affecting the pockets of those who suffer misfortunes. Since 43.9% of the population in Mexico lives in poverty, according to the National Council for the Evaluation of Social Development policy.

According to data from the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Every year 200 million people fall below the poverty line because they are unable to afford the expenses resulting from a medical emergency.

In Mexico the situation is no different

According to the IMSS, 560,000 families a year suffer major economic crises derived from the costs of an emergency. The same org

Anismo points out that the costs of medical care for uninsured people in public institutions range from $ 830 pesos for a family medicine consultation, to $ 671 for emergency care in first level units and $ 1,365 pesos in second level units.

In addition, a day of hospitalization can cost $ 9,270, and if it is in intensive care, up to $ 44,150 pesos, among many other additional medical costs.

According to the Mexican Association of Insurance Institutions (AMIS), only 11.3 million Mexicans, which represents approximately

approximately 8.5% of the population has the economic protection of insurance for major medical expenses. That is why new models of medical care have begun to emerge in the market with the intention of providing access to health for those who need it most.

ASSISTED; AN INSURER THAT IS MAKING A DIFFERENCE

In this sense, as we have been talking about, one of these projects is Asistensi; which was born with the intention of including traditionally excluded people such as the elderly or people with preexistence such as diabetes and hypertension.

Insurtech, backed by the most experienced health companies in the country, with offices in 6 countries, offers insurance for medical emergencies, accidents and illnesses, in addition to having digital medical guidance, laboratory studies, ambulance transfers and consultations unlimited medical home.

ASSISTANCE: EXCLUSIVE

As Dr. Andrés Co-Founder of asistensi told us exclusively, the group is the first insurer of plans for medical emergencies designed so that migrants can acquire from 100% digital way, insurance for their families in their countries of origin, which is positioned among the best options in the market.

Insurtech offers health, emergency and immediate medical assistance insurance; and it is focused on supporting those who have emigrated so that they can continue caring for their loved ones in their countries of origin.

In addition, asistensi admits people up to 85 years of age, with affordable prices starting from $ 500 mn per month and has no costs in health centers associated with deposits, guarantees, deductibles and / or coinsurance. On the other hand, their insurances have the “direct payment” modality for emergencies that require hospital care of more and less than 24 hours.

YOUR MOTTO? Make health more humane.

