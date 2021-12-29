ASIC reveals how it infiltrated Telegram's "pump and dump" cryptocurrency pools

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) has revealed the details of how Telegram’s “pump and dump” cryptocurrency pools were dismantled in October..

A “pump and dump” scheme typically involves the use of social media to coordinate users to buy large amounts of a poorly traded token to artificially inflate its price.. They then make massive profits after other investors, who are not related to the scheme, buy the coin by FOMO.

The new documents reveal that ASIC has been receiving advice from finance academic and cryptocurrency researcher Talis Putnins since early October.

A 38-slide presentation by Putnins to the ASIC researchers revealed that pump and dump schemes are cyclical, peaking during 2018 and again in 2021. The presentation stated that tend to “correlate with general market sentiment and prices”.

Pump and dump schemes are cyclical, occurring with popularity in 2018 and again in 2021. Source: Presentation to ASIC by Professor Talis Putnins

According to the presentation, there are a number of factors that have changed between 2018 and the time of publication, during October 2021. Over a six-month period in 2018, Putnins documented more than 355 cases of cryptocurrency market manipulation.

He made reference to the “transparent intention to pump” of the schemes, and the absence of any “genuine attempt to ignite the momentum.” The schematics are “completely uncovered for all to see,” the presentation noted..

The presentation detailed the pumping of the Telegram group “Crypto Binance Trading | Signals & Pumps” on September 19 of the fractional algorithmic stablecoin system Frax Share (FXS), which saw a massive 90% on a volume of $ 65 million in less than a minute.

The result of the September FXS surge was a 90% price increase in less than a minute. Source: presentation to the ASIC by Professor Talis Putnins

“With our volumes of USD 40 to 80 million on average per pump and with peaks reaching up to 450%, we are prepared to announce our next big pump, “said a group statement on September 13..

“Our main goal for this pumping will be to make sure that every member of our group makes a massive profit. We will also try to reach a volume of over $ 100 million in the first few minutes with a very high% profit.”

What’s behind pump and dump schemes?

The presentation cited a perception of a lack of legal risk, anonymity in forums, and encryption as possible reasons for the groups., adding that there is a “perception that cryptocurrencies are not regulated, so the pumps must be legal.”

The new information was revealed in documents that The Australian newspaper was able to access through a freedom of information request.. The Australian published the new information on December 28.

Last year, Putnins co-authored a paper titled “A New Wolf in Town? Pump-and-Dump Manipulation in Cryptocurrency Markets”.

The report concluded that the “pump and dump” of cryptocurrencies has created “extreme price distortions of 65% on average, abnormal trading volumes of millions of dollars and large transfers of wealth between participants”.

On October 15, Cointelegraph reported that The ASIC had been investigating schemes in the cryptocurrency and traditional markets operated through social channels such as Twitter, Telegram, and the Australian stock chat forum HotCopper..

At that moment, a Telegram account called “ASIC” posted a message on the “ASX Pump Organization” chat warning its 300 members that the watchdog was “monitoring this platform” and its members were being investigated.

“The coordinated pumping of stocks for profit may be illegal. We can see all the operations and we have access to the identities of the traders. […] You run the risk of a criminal record, including fines of more than a million dollars and prison terms. “

Screenshot of an announcement on ASIC’s ASX Pump Organization Telegram chat. Source: presentation to the ASIC by Professor Talis Putnins

An ASIC spokesperson told Cointelegraph at the time: “Even when the activity refers to cryptocurrencies / products that may not be financial under the Companies Law, the practice of pump-and-dump is concerning as it can lead to investor losses and create unnecessary price volatility “.

